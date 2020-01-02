The USS Abraham Lincoln finally comes home after a long mission

Loading...

SAN DIEGO, California – More than nine months after the planned seven-month worldwide deployment, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is finally on its way to its new home port in San Diego.

The ship, which has been in service in the Near and Middle East since May, left the region in mid-December and is on its way home.

When the airline left Norfolk, Virginia on April 1, the crew knew that an out-of-the-ordinary mission was imminent. Not only was it a mission in the Middle East, it also relocated home ports from the east coast to the west, which was originally planned for Halloween in San Diego. Many Lincoln family members traveled across the country over the summer without the help of their sailors so that the children could start school in time for the new school year.

World events – and maintenance problems with another airline – led to the ship's mission being extended far beyond the original return flight date.

In August, the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, which was to replace the Lincoln in the Middle East, suffered a power outage that led to an additional three-month repair. The Lincoln had to stay on the station until it was relieved.

The delay came at a time of growing tensions with Iran and a subsequent build-up of military resources in the region.

The relative inexperience of the crew exacerbated the stress of the mission, said Gina Swaim, Lincoln command officer. Ombudsmen serve as liaison officers between the ship commanders and family members.

For many Lincoln families, this is the first deployment. As of 2013, the ship spent four years in the Newport News shipyards for the refueling and maintenance of mid-life reactors. This was followed by almost two years of sea trials and qualifications. When Virginia was left in April, many had never been on board.

"It's a tough lifestyle," said Swaim. "It is not easy for your loved one to be gone, and it is not easy to go through the extensions."

Swaim has a lot of experience – she was in the Navy from 2012 to 17, most of the time assigned to the Lincoln. There she met her husband, she said. He is currently stationed on the ship as a comrade of an aviation boatswain.

Swaim said she moved to San Diego in March, but many families moved in the summer.

"There were a lot of families," she said. "I noticed that more will come in August."

Swaim said the command's ombudsmen helped families connect with marine resources to help them relocate, including finding housing and jobs.

Jaiden Chase married a Lincoln sailor in March – her high school sweetheart, she said – just before the ship left Virginia. She moved to Chula Vista in late summer.

"I didn't start the process until August," said Chase. "I was looking for a house, it was pretty stressful – you want to make sure you make the right decision."

Chase, who had found a job as a publicist on the spot, settled in an apartment in Chula Vista – one that her husband had never seen before.

"I'm a little nervous that he's coming home," she said. "I hope he loves it as much as I do."

Sailors of the "Jolly Rogers" of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) of the Nimitz-class and the Carrier Strike Group 12 watch the launch of F / A-18F Super Hornets during a command change ceremony, in the Cmdr. Patrice Fernandes relieved Cmdr. Danny Westphall,

(U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley)

When the ship was extended in October, people gathered in the community to send care packages to the crew, Lieutenant Colonel Cmdr said. Jesus Uranga, the public affairs officer aboard the Lincoln.

"It is always difficult to be far from our loved ones, especially during the holidays," said Uranga. "We are incredibly grateful for the support that we have received from so many people across the country, including our new home in San Diego."

Cmdr. Ron Flanders, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces in San Diego, said a new Navy deployment model – Dynamic Force Employment – means less predictable operations will become more routine.

"The length of this mission is not ideal or will become a normal thing … (but) it will not be as predictable as in the past," said Flanders. "In the case of the Abraham Lincoln, it was extended due to maintenance and availability conditions, but usually our crews and their families should discuss the possibility of such an operation before deploying."

Uranga said the ship and its ombudsman team are doing everything they can to keep the seafarers in touch with their families.

"We are fortunate that today's technology allows us to communicate more freely with our families and friends," said Uranga. "We pass on as much information as possible to our command officers and thanks to their tireless work, we are able to provide updates and information."

According to Swaim, Facebook was an important communication tool for the Lincoln ombudsman team.

"There is a private ombudsman group whose members are checked against a list of ships and are only accessible to those approved by a crew member," said Swaim. "When information is confidential, we hold meetings."

According to Swaim, these meetings are bicoastal because some families have decided not to move to San Diego. She said the Lincoln sailors and their families really demonstrated something this year – their strength.

"I believe that as unfortunate as the extension was, this effort ultimately strengthened families," she said. "It showed them what they are capable of."

Navy officials would not comment when the Lincoln will arrive in San Diego, but it is expected sometime in January.

