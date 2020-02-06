The Used unveils’ collab-packed ‘Heartwork’ album details

(Photo by: Brian Cox)

The used have returned! After the release of the gloriously mean “Blow Me” feature FEVER 333The mighty Jason Aalon Butler at the end of 2019, the band now announces the details of the upcoming Heartwork.

They follow the single with ‘Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton’, which will enter the digital realm tomorrow. As for Heartwork, it falls on April 24 and marks the first album Used since 2017, the Canyon and their first for producer John FeldmannThe Big Noise label.

“Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton” tomorrow.

Heartwork, the brand new album, released on April 24. # Heartwork #ParadiseLost #TheUsed pic.twitter.com/BU1eENqAqa

– The Used (@WeAreTheUsed) 6 February 2020

In addition to Butler, the Used vocalist Bert McCracken, bass player Jeph Howard, drummer Dan Whitesides and new guitarist Joey Bradford (Hell Or Highwater) – are also accompanied by some other valued guests. Beartooth CEO Caleb Shomo contributes vocals to “The Lottery.” blink-182 members Mark Hoppus (‘The Lighthouse’) and Travis Barker (the “Obvious Blasé” bouncy) also bring their superstar magic to the proceedings.

Producer Feldmann and the Used go way back, responsible for classic scene-determining tracks such as ‘The Taste Of Ink’ and ‘A Box Full of Sharp Objects’. It was only a matter of time until they would work together again. (The next time you see Feldy, you ask him the one time he has recorded Bert’s singing on the beach.)

Feldmann recently spoke all things Big Noise with AltPress and explained that without the Used he would not be where he is now.

“Look, without the Used, I don’t think we’re talking,” says Feldmann. “The Used was definitely the catalyst that started my career as a producer. Goldfinger had a pretty good run, but we never got that Green day. In the end the Used are the only band that I knew I could help as a songwriter and as someone who could both arrange music and record music, I knew I could help them. So it’s great to have the circle. Years passed when I thought, “Why wouldn’t I have made a label when I first discovered the Used?” Years ago instead of signing them at Warner (Records). Everything happens for a reason: I don’t look back and think: “Damn, what I should have done was …” I always look ahead. What’s next?”

For a long time the Used stamps will find lots of hooks and vicious riffery on Heartwork to fall in love with again. Even better, we are happy to hear these songs live.

We asked a person near the Heartwork project for a pair of spoilers, but all they would tell us was “Wow I Hate This Song” was downright anthemical and “Clean Cut Heals” thinks McCracken is his inner pop star channels. We have fired up, you have fired up!

While we are waiting patiently for the actual confirmation that the Used is joining the My chemical romance fall tour, we know that they are currently running at an intimate club with Dragged. View a full list of dates with tickets below.

The band released the full Heartwork track listing, which you can see together with the first single “Blow Me” below.

track list

1. “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton”

2. “Blow Me” (Feat. Jason Aalon Butler)

3. “Great wants to be”

4. “Bloody Nose”

5. “Wow, I hate this song”

6. “My Cocoon”

7. “Cathedral bell”

8. “1984 (Infinite joke)”

9. “Gravity rainbow”

10. “Clean Cut heals”

11. “Heartwork”

12. “The Lighthouse” (Feat. Mark Hoppus)

13. “Obvious Blasé (Feat. Travis Barker)

14. “The Lottery” (Feat. Caleb Shomo)

15. “Darkness Bleeds, FOTF”

16. “Feeling something”.

dates:

02/07 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02/11 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

02/18 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

02/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

05/23 – Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam Park (Slam Dunk)

05/24 – Hatfield, UK @ Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk)

26/05 – London, UK @ Lafayette London

27/05 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Slam Dunk Festival France

