The used “probably” on My Chemical Romance tour, deer Bert McCracken

(Photo by: MCR / Pooneh Ghana, the Used / Brian Cox)

With all this recently My chemical romance news, it seems like the rest of the music world is being overlooked. MCR has sold out an entire US tour within six hours, the world is still looking for some sign of new music and they still haven’t discussed who would support them for the aforementioned tour. Good, the used is perhaps the answer.

Last week on the stage of their show in Colorado, the Used’s Bert McCracken maybe he was kidding when he said they might open My Chemical Romance this fall, or he thought he was serious.

Read more: Bunbury 2020 line-up has twenty-one pilots, Melanie Martinez, AVA, more

Tickets for the tour of My Chemical Romance can be purchased on Friday 31 December. After an immediate sale of their Newark, NJ date, they added another. They added a total of four extra dates, including three for the Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Meanwhile, the Used are currently working on their eighth studio album, which will mark the follow-up to The Canyon of 2017. Their most recent single was “Blow Me” in December. The Used are currently on an intimate club tour and touch intimate locations to play the smallest rooms they have played in more than a decade. McCracken also recently made headlines to be in the studio Machine gun Kelly for MGK’s pop punk album Tickets for my demise.

Well, on two different occasions, McCracken reportedly said they might open for My Chemical Romance this fall. Once in Colorado, as mentioned with video evidence, and again in Chicago, IL as reported by Reddit u / XlunalinaX.

Read more: Alex Gaskarth corrects incorrectly listened lyrics in the new song All Time Low

In the video we see McCracken put on a sleeveless flannel and say, “I feel like I’m in My Chemical Romance. You can probably catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall. We’ll see.” .

here is a video of all of you smelly non-believers !! pic.twitter.com/THCQT4MYNs

– anissa! (@phant_o_matic) January 30, 2020

So I was just at the Used show in Chicago and he let VERY hint that they are going to tour with MCR from r / MyChemicalRomance

It is far from us to assume that McCracken is not kidding, but if that is true, it would be a great show. The Used and My Chemical Romance have previously traveled together. In 2005 the two played a headlining tour with Switch on the kill switch known as Taste of Chaos. In the same year, the Used and My Chemical Romance collaborated on the classic ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen and David Bowie.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that this news is true, but given how mysteriously every announcement My Chemical Romance had made so far, we doubt they would be happy with McCracken to drop that little fun fact about their fall tour . Time will tell.

As mentioned, the Used is currently on tour. A full list of dates is below. My Chemical Romance is approaching quite a few worldwide dates before they go back again this fall. Below is also a complete list with their dates.

The dates used:

02/04 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

02/07 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02/11 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

02/18 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

02/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

05/23 – Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam Park (Slam Dunk)

05/24 – Hatfield, UK @ Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk)

My Chemical Romance Data:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29 – Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, THE @KUNST! RACES

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

Read more: Dashboard Confessional drop 2001 VHS recordings of “Screaming Infidelities”

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

26/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

Would you like to see the Used and My Chemical Romance together? Sound from below!

See more: 10 pop-punk shows that we wish we could have gone to

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (Blink-182, Green Day)