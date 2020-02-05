The Used on join MCR tour: “It wouldn’t surprise anyone”

(Photo via YouTube)

Bert McCracken from the used may have dropped the final confirmation that fans had to tour with My chemical romance. Earlier this week we reported that McCracken had given important hints about the tour.

Now it seems that McCracken has virtually confirmed it in an interview with Razor 94.7 / 104.7. He also talks about the long-awaited new album from Used.

On February 3, AltPress reported that McCracken said jokes on their Colorado show last week that they might be opening for My Chemical Romance this fall.

The Used are currently on an intimate club tour and touch small locations to play the smallest rooms they have played in more than a decade. McCracken also recently made headlines to be in the studio Machine gun Kelly for MGK’s pop punk album Tickets for my demise.

Well, on three different occasions, McCracken reportedly said they might open for My Chemical Romance this fall. Once in Colorado as mentioned with video evidence, again in Chicago, IL as reported by Reddit u / XlunalinaX, and now during a radio interview in Chicago.

In the video we see McCracken put on a sleeveless flannel and say, “I feel like I’m in My Chemical Romance. You can probably catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall. We’ll see it.” Below.

here is a video of all of you smelly non-believers !! pic.twitter.com/THCQT4MYNs

– anissa! (@phant_o_matic) January 30, 2020

Next, in a Razor interview in Chicago before the show, Bert had a few words to say about a My Chemical Romance tour.

“When we first met My Chemical Romance, they were my favorite band. I have released them all over the world. There is a reason why they are blown up and they are one of the greatest bands of all time. They are great. I talked to Gerard and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see The Used on that tour, “McCracken says before jokingly jokingly:” I’m not saying … I’m kidding. Come on, you know me, I’m a kidder. “

Later that evening, he reportedly joked again.

So I was just at the Used show in Chicago and he let VERY hint that they are going to tour with MCR from r / MyChemicalRomance

This would now be three times that Bert McCracken mentioned this MCR tour. Either he’s just dragging us or this can really happen.

It is far from us to assume that McCracken is not kidding, but if that is true, it would be a great show. The Used and My Chemical Romance have previously traveled together. In 2005 the two played a headlining tour with Switch on the kill switch known as Taste of Chaos. In the same year, the Used and My Chemical Romance collaborated on the classic ‘Under Pressure’ by Queen and David Bowie.

Speaking of the long-awaited upcoming album from Used, Bert said the name would be Paradise Lost. The last new music we received from the Used was “Blow Me” in December. The band tried a lot of new things for the album and in fact had to halve the number of songs.

“We had about 30 songs and I think there are only 15 on the album, so a very cool B-Sides album will be released later this year,” McCracken says. “We wanted the album to bring a little attention to the various elements in the studio. Like some songs directly sound live as if you would hear them from the stage. And some songs are a bit back to the first and second recording style of production, where it seems as if some sounds are full production, it’s like being in these songs in a small world. “

McCracken also described the title number of the record that will soon be released as a single.

“I wrote it at a really kind of terrible moment, a violent moment, an extreme moment. But you caught it and so you have that feeling, you have that little kind of capsule of that moment, kind of ready, locked and loaded, when you want to take it out, wherever you want to place it. And if all goes well, it really works, you can read it five or six years later, and as an okay I still feel it. I still feel that from where it came from. “

You can view the entire interview below. His comments about My Chemical Romance start at 5:12 PM.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de1AGx0ORtY (/ embed)

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that this news is true, but given how mysteriously every announcement My Chemical Romance had made so far, we doubt they would be happy with McCracken to drop that little fun fact about their fall tour . Time will tell. Given that the American tour of My Chemical Romance is completely sold out in about 6 hours, we hope you have tickets.

As mentioned, the Used is currently on tour. A full list of dates is below. My Chemical Romance is approaching quite a few worldwide dates before they go back again this fall. Below is also a complete list with their dates.

The dates used:

02/07 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/09 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02/11 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

02/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

02/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/15 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

02/18 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

02/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

05/23 – Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam Park (Slam Dunk)

05/24 – Hatfield, UK @ Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk)

My Chemical Romance Data:

03/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Showgrounds (download Melbourne)

03/21 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park (Download Sydney)

25/03 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

28/03 – Osaka, JP @ INTEX Osaka

03/29 – Download Japan @ Makuhari Messe Event Hall

06/18 – Milton Keynes, UK @Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/20 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK (SOLD OUT)

06/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

07/01 – Sopron, HU @ Volt Festival

07/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest

07/06 – Bonn, THE @KUNST! RACES

07/11 – Moscow, RU @ Gorky Park

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (SOLD OUT)

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (SOLD OUT)

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (SOLD OUT)

26/09 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center (SOLD OUT)

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (SOLD OUT)

10/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome (SOLD OUT)

10/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (SOLD OUT)

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (SOLD OUT)

What would you think of the tour with Used Chemical with My Chemical? Sound out in the comments below!

