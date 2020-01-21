After a clear conclusion to Rest, Repose, the other members continued together, resulting in a much heavier sound with their new group. Slipped under. The group brings together gargantuan riffs with catchy choruses that will cling to your brain from the first note.

Their sound overlaps the lines of modern punk rock and metalcore with songs like “Hypochondria” or “Chelsea” that sound equally Sum 41 and Speak out as they do Beartooth or The living word. Through infectious choruses and remarkable riffs and breakdowns, they capture modern sound while paying homage to the groups from which they draw their influence.

Dragged Under has just lost its first record, The world is on your way, January 17, but in the near future they are preparing to open a month-long tour with the used kick-off on January 21. Singer Tony Cappocchi discusses the new album, going beyond Rest, Repose and their next step as they continue to climb the ladder of the heavy music world at the start of their careers.

You started after rest, Rest dissolved. Why did you want to do a new project instead of continuing under the same name?

TONY CAPPOCCHI: Basically, when we started writing new stuff, it was so different from the old stuff, so we wanted to do our due diligence and give it the proper treatment. It just wasn’t fair to give our fans this project which was so different from what we were doing before.

On top of that, I for my part think that I didn’t want to be the third singer of a group that I didn’t see much going anywhere. I wanted to start fresh, especially as a singer because it’s difficult to be the third or fourth singer. It loses its shine after a while.

What do you think places Dragged Under outside of Rest, Repose?

All. So they are not the same in the best way. Musically, it’s much more in our driveway and younger and more fun to play. The lyrics come from a much more authentic place. They are much less vague and honest and direct. I’m trying to think that they would speak to a lot of people’s emotions and how a lot of people feel, so it’s much more comparable.

In addition, from the perspective of the members, everyone joined. I guess before there were people who had one foot in it and the other on banana peel, so to speak. They never felt committed to the project, whereas with this one, there are five guys who are fully committed to the project.

What lessons have you learned from your rest, Rest that you will pursue in this new project?

The first is that you can’t make people want it if they don’t want it. You can’t make them want to be on their own. They must want to make a group. They must want to go on tour and not make money and leave their family for six months a year and just be gone. Unfortunately, it’s just the life you have to live.

The second lesson was just to write good songs. There is no substitute for writing music that people love and relate to. With Rest, Repose, we tried to take the approach of writing these songs for the radio, so to speak. [We were trying] to write stuff that we [could] sell, and it was a ridiculous approach because I think we thought having some of our members on YouTube would make the group theirs. We quickly realized that it didn’t matter who was in the group because the sum was not more than his parts.

So far, you have accumulated many streams on your songs. How did you feel when looking at the count of singles flows?

I think the only way to feel it is thankful. It was a little overwhelming. For so long, we have been used to an average response to all of our songs. It was a feeling of, “Wow, this is really going to be something and something that we can make people care about.” It was just gratitude and a feeling so excited that people care about music and reach people. It is also a little validation. It makes it a lot easier when you release a song and people respond to it.

The title of the new album is therefore The world is on your way. Where did you find this?

The world is on your way is actually a tribute to one of my favorite bands, Cave In. [With] me and Ryan [Bruce, guitar], it was one of the first things we bonded with. They always felt like an obscure group. I know they are obviously big, but they have never been huge. It was like walking down the street and seeing someone in an Integrity shirt because you say to yourself, “There is a prequalification from this person who knows cool music.”

It’s just something that seems so important to me because there is so much noise in the world between social media, people’s opinions, Facebook and the news. There are so many things you can hang on or [things that can] knock you over, but it’s just the way. It’s just noise. Most of your problems are just shit that you can go through or go through. You don’t have to choose to get bogged down in these little things in your life that are just trouble. They don’t have to be the end of the world if you walk right over them.

You follow the independent path instead of attaching yourself to a record company. What made you want to do this?

It is not necessarily by choice. We had a few offers, but we just didn’t like them. We didn’t want to move on what we wanted, which was right. The numbers justify us to stay as an independent group for as long as we want.

We thought, “What does it really mean to sign on a label?” It’s just a matter of weight unless the label really pushes you, like Warner Records. If they don’t have all the abilities in the world to make you the next big thing, then what’s the point? For example, we will give the file and give the masters so that someone else can benefit from the work we have done, and in return, they may reimburse us for some of the costs it took to do the record? For us it makes more sense [to be independent].

I don’t want their money. We can self-finance this as long as we want. Fortunately, some of us are doing well and can take care of us. What we’re really looking for are things we can’t get for ourselves, like tour offers, good booking appearances [and] things like that. We didn’t want enough budget to buy a bus. We are not interested in a company’s six-digit deals just to say that we did it. What we really want is a label that looks like a family. We understand how the bands make money these days on tour, and that’s what we want to do. What brings us back to life is hitting the road and playing with the people who care. There is no other way to grow your fan base than to be on the go and show people that you are the real deal.

You are ready to start this tour with the Occasion and participate in headlining shows. How do you feel about landing a great opportunity like this?

It’s crazy. The jury still doesn’t know what our flagship shows will look like. I hope it’s great, but we’ve only made headlines a few times, so we don’t even know [what] it looks like completely. Some of them have been crazy shows, and some have not been so great. I think it’s the same with any group. When we were doing Rest, Rest, there were shows with three or four hundred children, then we went to certain markets and 30 people showed up.

The thing used is crazy, however. I remember listening to this group since I was in elementary school. It was crazy to receive an offer like that. It’s almost enough to make you cry a little. Especially for being the only other group. These are the Used, and they could choose any group. Everyone they wanted and 90% of the groups would say yes, but they chose us. It’s a cliché, but I have no words for it and I don’t know how to quantify what it means for us and me, especially for touring with the Used. They were one of the groups that inspired me the most. It all comes down to being thankful and feeling a little validation where it’s like, “Cool, all the money and time we have spent on it is worth it.”

The debut of Dragged Under, The World Is In Your Way, is available now here. The group will join The Used for the first night of their intimate club tour starting tonight in Solana Beach, California. Tickets and dates are available here.