The used car market is beginning to show up in 2020

If you are in a used car dealership, you may get a significant discount because of the recent decline in the entire market. This is especially true for three-year and newer vehicles.

According to the used car index in Mannheim, used car prices were down about 11% from last month and down 10% from last year. We last saw this during the financial crisis of 08-09.

Adjusting content, which is the average cost difference with respect to the current MMR (Manheim Market Report), will result in a stunning 11.9% reduction for three-year vehicles from the end of March.

In the first 15 days of April, seasonally adjusted price reductions were observed in all major market segments compared to last year. While luxury cars and SUVs / crossovers outperformed the overall market, most other major segments did not – the average models registered the steepest drop.

It’s also worth noting that while overall retail sales have fallen sharply, actual retail prices have remained fairly stable, with Dealertrack showing less than 1% decline since March 16. Then there are the rental risk units that are auctioned, where prices are down 18.5% from last month.

According to Barron, car loans are also affected because car manufacturers also have a lender.

“As of December 31, 2019, GM Financial reported $ 30.4 billion of the estimated values ​​of rented vehicles, and Ford Credit reported $ 27.6 billion,” analyst J. Morgan Ryan Brinkman. Both Ford and GM were expecting prices for older cars to drop in 2020, but if they fall more than expected, Brinkman predicts nearly $ 6 billion in incremental losses from leasing impairment alone.