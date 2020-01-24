The US teenager Coco Gauff eliminates the current master Naomi Osaka

“I’m in the Rod Laver Arena,” she said. “I can not believe that.” Another giggle. She said she hadn’t met Laver yet. She had passed him in the hallways and had been too ashamed. “I need a selfie for Instagram (with Rod Laver),” she said. And she giggled again. Almost immediately, Laver tweeted that he would like to meet her.

When Gauff met Osaka at the US Open last August, Gauff only won three games and Osaka finally consoled them. That night, as she had promised, Gauff showed less nerves, more aggression, and a faster serve. It was also a few inches taller; how often does that happen? Part of your off-season training was getting used to it. Obviously it worked.

Gauff was demonstrably better in every way, which made it impossible for Osaka to worry about anyone. A generation of players could face the same problem.

Suddenly all thinking changes. At that time last year, Osaka was the miracle. Now she was just wondering.

There was a time when 15-year-olds populated the landscape. It was a good thing and it was not. Martina Hingis, Jennifer Capriati and Tracy Austin reached number 1 at an early age. Hingis started at 15, won the Australian Open at 16 and four other majors, but none were over 18 and retired at 22. Capriati made her pro debut at 13 and was in the top 10 at 14 before running off the rails. She came back to win three majors in her mid 20s.

Austin won the US Open at 16 and again at 18, but no more. Injuries cruel to them. Then welfare was for the unemployed.

Then the Williams sisters appeared, women’s tennis became a power game and not a country for children. They were half banned anyway; Gauff is still playing on a statutory schedule. Only one teenager has won a major since 2006, Canadian Bianca Andreescu at last year’s US Open.

But the topography is changing again. The average profile is broader, younger. Here are women from all continents in the round of 16. There is a care factor that paves the way for the supernaturally gifted.

It’s still a tough road. 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk contested the 2018 Australian Open, but is nowhere to be seen. Ten teenagers started the tournament this year. Two are left. One of them is 17-year-old Polish Iga Swiatek. The other is Gauff, not just phenomenal, but a phenomenon.

