The US Space Force has its own website

The U.S. Space Force has launched an official website that gives prospective members an insight into the newest division of the military and how to join the space mission.

Spaceforce.mil went into operation shortly after President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020 on Friday evening. The website also connects to the industry's official social media sites, USSpaceForceDoD on Facebook and @SpaceForceDoD on Twitter.

Space Force falls under the U.S. Air Force, so recruits can search for space-related jobs on the Air Force's career website, AirForce.com – including space operations, space system operations, missile and space related maintenance, and protection of missile and space facilities.

"The US Space Force, an independent service focused solely on protecting our interests and security in space, is leading the nation into a new era," said a letter to the force on December 20. Chief of Staff of the Air Force. David Goldfein, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, and General John Raymond, head of the US Space Command and recently appointed head of the space operations department, signed the letter.

"The forging of a new ministry is a historic opportunity to provide first class skills to the American people," the letter said.

Following the entry into force of the NDAA for the 2020 financial year, the Space Force will now be allocated around 16,000 active and civilian personnel who made up the Air Force Space Command.

Over the next 18 months, Air Force officials will identify more personnel to transfer branches and become members of the U.S. Space Force, the service said on Friday.

Within 60 days, the Air Force will contact uniformed pilots "to let them know whether their special code is valid for the Space Force, for the Air Force, or for the Air Force and Space Force."

Air Force officials discussed the move in the background on Friday and told reporters that members of the Space Force squad will follow the Air Force's protocols when it comes to everyday activities, standards, and requirements such as physical training. But as the Space Force shapes its own culture, guidelines – and ultimately uniforms – will evolve.

The new Space Force website will be one of many recruitment tools. However, a separate service academy for space is currently not being considered. The Department of Defense will use current recruitment methods and commission officials from the existing service academies. Reserve Officer Training Corps programs and officer candidate schools.

After signing the NDAA, the Air Force determined that Trump first mentioned the Space Force idea in March 2018, according to the website's first press release.

In fact, it was Jim Cooper, D-Tennessee, and Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, who originally supported the idea.

Legislators enacted laws in the NDAA for the 2018 fiscal year that require the Air Force to establish an internal "US space corps" to take seriously the threat posed by space opponents.

This attempt hit a roadblock months later and was eventually discontinued just to revive the idea of ​​Trump, who called for a space force as the sixth branch of the military.

"The creation of the U.S. Space Force is a historic event and a strategic imperative for our country," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday. "Space has become so important to our way of life, our economy and our national security that we as a nation must be prepared to protect it from hostile actions.

"Our military services have created the world's best space capabilities. Now is the time for US space forces to lead our nation in preparing for emerging threats in an evolving space environment," he added.

Further information on how troops can be called in to support Space Force in a transferred or assigned capacity will be released according to the fact sheet.

An "assigned" aviator is a "person who carries out work in support of a particular mission, in this case the US Space Force. An" assigned "person in this situation is a person who has changed their attitude or appointment to an officer certain branch of the armed forces to another, "says the factsheet.

Soldiers, seafarers, or marines who support space operations and want to be part of the Space Force can request an inter-agency transfer if the chain of command makes a final decision.

