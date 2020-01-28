The US Space Force has a rough launch on the internet

Anything but buried in the attack of accusation news and peak tensions with Iran, Donald Trump scored one of his greatest legislative victories in the last days of 2019: the creation of an independent “Space Force”, a recognition of the Pentagon that the atmosphere is far above us The head is an increasingly challenging and hostile environment for the army.

But even if you’ve missed the founding of the country’s sixth military branch, it’s hard to escape the jokes and criticisms that seem to have accompanied Space Force since then. The only headlines that Space Force has achieved so far are in the midst of jokes, memes and controversies.

The creation of a new space force has been one of the most important reorganisations of the army since the Goldwater-Nichols Act of the Reagan years, and the first addition of a new division since the army was broken out of the army in 1947. It grew out of congress frustration that the Air Force, with its pilot-driven culture, did not pay enough attention to securing the satellite communication networks that underlie so much the contemporary economy, as well as the critical help with positioning, navigation and timing where military drones are flying. , ships and networked vehicles increasingly rely on.

“Space is the world’s newest war-fighting domain,” President Trump said in December when he signed the $ 738 billion defense bill created by the Space Force. “Amid serious threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we lead, but we don’t lead enough. But very soon we will lead a lot. “

Donald Trump’s warm embrace of Space Force had elevated a relatively low-level policy debate to meme status for many years. In recent years, Space Force arguments have focused on whether it would be a full “force” – a standalone branch similar to the Navy or the Army – or more a “Space Corps” related to the Navy Corps, which is part of the Department of Navy, or even a “Space Guard”, is less a military force than one that is focused on freedom of navigation and access.

The new image seemed all too familiar to the fans of Star Trek.

But as early as 2018, Trump had turned ‘Space Force’ into one of the most reliable applause rules of his straw speeches. His campaign even sold merchandise from the “Space Force” and asked supporters to vote for possible logos. Eventually the Pentagon and the Air Force, which had long fought for the idea of ​​maintaining its own Space Command, collapsed. What had begun as a dichotomy among Air Force congress critics, in particular representatives Jim Cooper (D-TN) and Mike Rogers (R-AL) of the House’s Armed Services Committee, had changed by the time Trump signed the bill into a campaign-GOP-only celebration.

The criticism and jokes had clearly taken a toll with the new leadership of the Space Force. General John Raymond, the air force leader who will now lead the new Space Force, felt it was necessary to tell reporters at the unveiling of the service: “This is not a farce. This is nationally critical. “

And yet the steps announced since – and the response from the internet – have done little to dispel public perception that the Space Force is more Austin Powers than Rambo.

First, an unexpected tweet came from Washington National Cathedral earlier this month announcing it had christened “the official Bible” for the Space Force – which was further said to be used to swear in all new Commanders of the new Force . The tweet shared a photo of the head of the Air Force chaplain, along with two episcopal church leaders who bless a King James Bible. Religious freedom organizations have condemned Space Force’s apparent choice to make an official Bible one of the first steps to support the new service, especially in view of the important steps that Pentagon has taken over the last few years to to embrace pluralism. As the Anti-Defamation League said, “The men and women of our forces are a microcosm of the rich diversity of our country. An official Christian Bible for the #SpaceForce oath violates the constitutional right to exercise religious freedom that these air force officers swear to defend. “

