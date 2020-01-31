The US military can officially sow the earth again with land mines

The U.S. military is now free to use landmines around the world, but only four-star generals can include landmines in war plans, and the Secretary of Defense has to personally approve the use of mines, a senior defense official said on Friday.

The White House first announced on Friday that President Donald Trump had ended a 2014 policy that prohibited the U.S. military from using land mines outside the Korean Peninsula.

“This policy will, in exceptional cases, allow fighting commanders to use advanced, non-persistent landmines that are specifically designed to prevent accidental damage to civilians and partner forces,” the White House statement said.

The new directive states that the Department of Defense can only use mines that are supposed to self-destruct after 30 days and have a system for disabling the backup.

The GATOR mines, which are currently in the U.S. military’s inventory, meet both criteria and have a failure rate of 6 out of 1 million, said Victorino Mercado, who serves as the Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Skills.

The Department of Defense can also do research and development to make landmines “even better,” Mercado said during a Pentagon media meeting.

Reporters on Friday urged Mercado what “exceptional circumstances” would allow US military commanders to use landmines.

Mercado said that landmines would “increase our advantage” in a war against Russia or China, but he also pointed out that the Pentagon could use mines for a wide range of conflicts.

“I would say that war is exceptional,” said Mercado. “When you get into a joke-free conflict – very kinetic operations – that’s an exceptional circumstance. If you have to put troops at risk, that’s an extraordinary circumstance.”

However, Mercado said he sees no need to use landmines in Afghanistan, Syria, Niger, and other war zones where no enemy close to like-minded people is involved.

He spoke generally about how landmines can “shape the battlefield”, but repeatedly refused to describe a particular scenario in which landmines would be useful for US forces.

“I don’t want to try to get our commanders to do what they can or not because I’ve found in my career that every situation is different,” said Mercado. “We always consider collateral damage and decisions are based on it. We want zero. Mines are part of this equation.”

