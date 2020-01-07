The US is preparing for a possible repression of Iran after the drone attack

Loading...

President Donald J. Trump is seen in a silhouette holding an umbrella in his hand as he talks to press officials on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, before boarding Marine One, to begin his journey to Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr)

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ROBERT BURNS and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials prepared to react to the murder of its most powerful general, acknowledging the heightened military readiness in the country and preparing for a possible attempt to kill the life of an American military commander To test. They warned ships across the Middle East waterways, which are critical to global energy supply, of the “possibility of Iranian action” against US maritime interests in the region.

President Donald Trump ordered the strike on January 2 against General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds Force, following the death of an American contractor in Iraq. After massive demonstrations of Iran’s public mourning for Soleimani and a state television report of a fatal mass catastrophe at his funeral, officials believe that the next steps of America’s longtime enemy will determine the final course of the recent crisis.

While U.S. intelligence agencies don’t know whether Iran’s recent military moves are aimed at strengthening Tehran’s defense or preparing for an offensive strike, the U.S. continues to strengthen its own positions in the region, including the repositioning of some forces. An official said the US had expected a “big” attack in the next day or two.

Defense Minister Mark Esper said Monday that no decision has been made to withdraw troops from Iraq. The pro-Iranian factions in the Iraqi parliament have urged to expel American troops after Soleimani was killed on Iraqi soil. Esper spoke to reporters after circulating a letter from a U.S. Navy general that appeared to have ordered a retreat after the Iraqi parliament voted over the weekend.

“There was no decision to leave Iraq,” said Esper.

On Tuesday, the U.S. agency issued a warning for ships, pointing to the increasing threats after the Soleimani murder. Oil tankers were targeted by mine attacks last year that the US accuses Iran of. Tehran denied being responsible for the fact that it had seized oil tankers on the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

The death of Soleimani, the major protests that sparked further nuclear development and new threats from violence, has increased the prospect of a far-reaching and unpredictable conflict in the Middle East and escalated tensions between Iran and the United States.

The two nations have shifted from one blow to the other since Trump began campaigning against Iran shortly after taking office to show “maximum pressure”. He repealed the 2015 nuclear deal and again used it against economic sanctions. Both measures aimed to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to prevent the type of regional aggression led by Soleimani.

Two U.S. officials who spoke on internal discussions on condition of anonymity said the Soleimani targeting was not representative of a major shift in U.S. policy toward Iran, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the U.S. was on the move Target “Actual Decision Makers” of Iran “Instead of its network of proxy allies. Trump has repeatedly argued that he is not seeking” regime change “in Iran, as some of his more Hawkish advisors have pushed for.

Nonetheless, Trump’s strike against Soleimani, a revered Iranian person whose death sparked great anger and grief, was a risky decision that his republican and democratic predecessors did not take care to bring the United States and Iran closer to the conflict.

US officials are also aware that Iran may try to bring a senior American leader, possibly a military commander, to its knees.

An official said some Iranian ships had spread, and although the intent was not immediately clear, they could move quickly to attack.

The U.S. military has increased the protection of its armed forces, particularly in Iraq. Officials said some of the recently deployed 1st Brigade soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division had moved from Kuwait to Iraq to improve security for Americans. The U.S. military has stopped training Iraqi forces to focus on protecting the armed forces.

Until Monday, according to official information, there was no widespread order or recommendation to increase security in military facilities worldwide. Instead, decisions were left to the commanders.

Concerns about the U.S. military’s vulnerability to Iranian attacks in the Gulf region have increased since May, when the government reported that it had received evidence of attacks by Iran on US interests in Iraq and other parts of the region. At that point, the Pentagon was sending additional forces to the Gulf. In July, an agreement was reached with the government of Saudi Arabia to send US forces to a large base deep in the Saudi desert with less obvious Iranian missiles.

The main hub for American military flights throughout the Middle East is located at the Al-Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar – within range of Iranian missiles. American forces are also based in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The 5th Navy fleet, operating across the region, is based in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill in the United States were preparing largely symbolic resolutions under the War Powers Act to limit the President’s military actions against Iran. In a letter to the House Democrats, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike on Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate,” saying that it “put our soldiers, diplomats, and others at risk by seriously escalating tensions with Iran.”

Congress, which has sole authority to declare war, has complained that Trump has not announced his airstrike in Baghdad in advance. Trump has met the 48 hour deadline set by the War Powers Act to notify Congress of the fatal drone attack. The document has been classified and no public version has been published.

According to a person familiar with the meeting, the senators will be informed of the situation on Wednesday. Pompeo, Esper, CIA director Gina Haspel and army general Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, are expected to speak. The house is expected to be taught this week.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday dismissed Democrats’ complaints about the notification as a “partisan action” on “Fox & Friends”.

Pelosi said the notification “raised more questions than it answered. This document raises serious and pressing questions about the timing, nature and justification of the government’s decision to participate in hostilities against Iran, ”she said.

In a note to reporters on Monday, General Milley insisted that the intelligence agency on which Trump based his decision to kill Soleimani required urgent action.

“I stand by the intelligence I saw,” he said, adding that details have not been released because they are classified. He said intelligence agencies showed that Soleimani was planning to attack and that the United States had been negligent not to act. “It was imminent,” he said, “and it was very, very clear in scope and scope. Did it say exactly who, what, when and where? No, but he did plan, coordinate and synchronize major operations against US Armed forces in the region and it was imminent. “