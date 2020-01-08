Loading...

The only nation above Australia is the United States, which they defeated in the 2018 World Cup final.

But Cambage is not immediately concerned about her long-term enemies.

“America is not our greatest threat,” she said.

“European basketball is coming to a standstill. We have to keep an eye out for Spain (third place), for France … so it’s not about one team.”

Cambage, who plays for Chinese team Shanxi Xing Rui Flame, has returned to Australia for a month while the league pauses for Olympic qualification.

“I left pollution in Beijing a few days ago and to return here the air quality in Australia is very scary,” said Cambage on a gloomy Bondi beach.

“We are going through a very difficult time. But I love being at home and seeing how everyone supports each other and uses their platforms to donate and raise money for the needy in Australia.

After the season ends in China, Cambage will begin its second season for the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Their season will be held on both sides of the Olympics, which will be Cambage’s third campaign.

“It is time to get my body in the best shape and put my mind in the best shape and take a medal home,” she said.

“It was a great learning experience for me. I loved being in Vegas. It’s my city and now my home.”

