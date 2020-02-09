The US has these ultimate chocolate experiences (for your sweetest valentine ever)

Chocolate is the guilty pleasure that makes us all feel good. Whether you like milk, dark, semi-sweet or something else (or all of the above), the creaminess captivates our taste buds. Wealth rewards us. The calories … well, who are we kidding?

Everyone can grab a normal candy bar and nibble thoughtlessly, but true chocolate lovers want more out of their chocolate experience. The best of the best is always the best, so if you are ready to go all the way, go to these places below.

These 5 tasty places in the US are amazing in terms of their good chocolate. Those who can never get enough chocolate should visit and enjoy. Don’t worry about your waist … it’s worth it! Happy (and hungry) trips!

Hershey Park – A playground for Pennsylvania for Chocoholics

Hershey Park already has the pleasure of an amusement park with many extras. There is so much to discover and the overarching chocolate theme makes everything so much sweeter. There is even a chocolate spa, as well as eateries with chocolate dishes on the menu. Take part in a show, go on the rides, and eat, eat, eat! Isn’t that sweet!?

People who come here know that it will be a great treat and both children and adults can have fun here (and party) for days. Taking sweet souvenirs with you makes the trip worthwhile, because nobody gets tired of too much chocolate! The person who came up with the idea for this place is a genius or at least had a sweet tooth the size of the solar system.

Related: 20 reasons Hershey’s Chocolate World must be on every bucket list of every sweet tooth

Taza Chocolate Factory Tour, Boston – Discover … and eat!

Via: bostonglobe.com

Although buying chocolate in itself is a treat, learning where it comes from and seeing how it is made makes the experience so much more meaningful.

At Taza Chocolate Factory, the practical adventure is just as delicious as their special chocolate ground on stone. The skilled employees here are very proud of their culinary delights and the process is more complex than one might think. As soon as you see what it takes to make their incredible chocolate, every bite you take will mainly be tasted.

Working there should be tempting, but the treats to take home are like a daily bonus check!

Jacques Torres, New York – Masterpieces of the master

Through. cnbc.com

They can call NYC the “Big Apple,” but when you visit Jacques Torres, it’s all about chocolate. This grand gourmet store is filled with some of the best chocolates you will find anywhere. Not only do they taste great, but the artistry in every bite is wonderful.

Once you try a piece of chocolate here, eating the “cheap” stuff just won’t cut it. Moreover, the other delicacies such as freshly baked cookies and super sweet special drinks are so rich and flavorful that you dump each diet to get a different taste.

Think of its characteristic chocolates when you give this Valentine’s Day as a gift to a loved one. On the other hand, every season of the year is chocolate season … especially when it’s that good. If you are in the city, you must make it a priority to stop. It is too beautiful to pass up.

It’s sugar – Las Vegas has never been so sinfully sweet

Las Vegas is the place to get a little out of your element to do the unexpected. Stop in It’Sugar for an experience that you will certainly enjoy to the maximum. The colorful and cute store is filled with so many sweets, including a wide range of OMG! chocolate candy.

The extensive chocolate range is all over the world, so make sure you spend a lot of time in the store before you buy. “Sin City” is a chocoholic dream come true.

There are other locations in the country, so check their site and see if there is one nearby. But it’s always better in Las Vegas if you can get there.

K Chocolatier by Diane Kron, Beverly Hills – California Dreamin ’Is Delicious

Via: angelinajolin.com

Beverly Hills, CA is known for luxury and high end lifestyles, but that does not mean that chocolate cannot be stylish enough for this city.

Diane Kron makes exquisite chocolate snacks that cater to the crowds, whether they are locals or are there for a visit. She makes beautiful gifts, but don’t forget to reward yourself.

From truffles in a wide range of flavors and fillings to amazing full chocolate bars, even drinking chokolate (yes, spelled with a “k”), the range is insanely decadent. The Beverly Hills couple is willing to spend for something so special. You too!

Next: 20 most unusual chocolate-covered foods from around the world

This is why all-inclusive resorts are the best vacation idea for families