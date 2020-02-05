The US has accelerated a Coronavirus test to speed up diagnoses

But although scientists need the actual virus to check a diagnostic test, they only need the genetic code to build one. Chinese health authorities released a design genome of the virus in early January, allowing laboratories such as the CDC to develop diagnostic tests based on standard technology known as reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR.

This type of test requires the design of small pieces of DNA that correspond to parts of the viral genome that are distinct from other coronaviruses – such as those that cause SARS, MERS and the common cold – but are stable enough that they will not mutate. These small sections, called primers, seize on any viral DNA that happens to be there. (Coronaviruses are actually RNA, not DNA, so you need the reverse transcriptase to make the programming language platform compatible.) Then a DNA-building enzyme makes a lot of copies. To test whether pieces of virus in which they are interested actually occur in the sample, technicians add a dye that fluoresces in the presence of DNA. The more viral bits there are, the brighter it glows, creating a light pattern that tells technicians if they have found 2019-nCoV.

But to check how well the test is performing, scientists now need those real live specimens of the pathogen. The Boehm group at FIND uses both viral isolates obtained from the CDC and samples from Europe to evaluate the CDC test and other similar. That work is ongoing, she says. They will also evaluate any commercial tests that may be under development – all-inclusive kits that can be conducted in a clinic or hospital and that do not require a large laboratory full of highly trained personnel, such as RT-PCR tests. So far, more than 30 companies have contacted FIND about potential products that they hope will be released soon.

In the US, at least two startups are developing Crispr-based diagnostics that could deliver a diagnosis in less than two hours without complex tools. (Think of cotton swabs + paper strip, such as a corona virus pregnancy test.) Mammoth Biosciences in San Francisco and Sherlock Biosciences in Cambridge, Massachusetts both confirmed to WIRED that they are currently working on such tests. Mammoth has not yet requested an emergency authorization from the FDA and is waiting for samples from the CDC and the public health service to validate the accuracy of the test. A Sherlock spokesperson declined to comment on whether the company would seek an accelerated authorization.

In addition to a test that can directly detect 2019-nCoV, Mammoth is also working on a version that would detect a patient’s immune responses to the virus. The problem with RT-PCR is that it can only pick up viral genetic material if there is a lot floating around. And early in an infection, before someone really starts to feel sick, there is often not enough RNA to mark the test. Messonier, the CDC coronavirus boss, has told reporters this week that the health institute’s test is accurate on people who look sick. But it is less useful to use it as a screening tool for asymptomatic people. “A negative test most likely means that a person is not infected,” she said. “However, it may mean that an infection has not developed sufficiently to be detected by the test.”

A test such as that developed by Mammoth may pick up some signature of infection during the period when the virus is not yet replicating rapidly, but the body’s immune system has already detected it. Charlies Chiu, a doctor for infectious diseases at the University of San Francisco, who advises Mammoth, says this approach works for flu. He says the company’s goal is to offer an additional test that can help fill that gap and, by offering a test for people who are not visibly ill, potentially cut back on the more draconian quarantine measures that the US have implemented this weekend.

