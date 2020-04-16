The US government has investigated the theory that coronavirus started in a Chinese laboratory

In recent months, coronavirus has spread worldwide and has infected more than 2 million people. At first, it seemed that Chinese wet markets were the place where the virus first originated. But now there is more emphasis on a theory that coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

Chinese wet markets were believed to be the origin

Chinese wet markets are places where people sell live animals and fresh seafood for consumption. In these markets animals such as bats, snakes and pangolins are sold. It is believed that many scientists are carriers of the deadly coronavirus. Water is often used to clean floors that are filled with animal blood and melted ice. Hence the name wet markets. The first cases of coronaviruses in China saw quite a few connections to wet markets and bat consumption. “Poorly regulated livestock markets mixed with illegal wildlife trade offer a unique opportunity for viruses to dispose of wildlife hosts to the human population,” the Wildlife Conservation Society said in a statement. It seemed that scientists had found their answer on how the virus started. Until recently, Chinese laboratories are being questioned.

Now, research is being conducted by more US intelligence officers to see if the virus actually started in a lab in Wuhan, China. According to a CNN report, someone has been trying to determine “if someone was infected in the lab by an accident or mishandling materials and then could infect others.” Wuhan citizens were recently released from the closure. Wet markets are opening up no matter what the risks may be.

The Chinese government has denied the theory of the laboratory

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “China’s position has been clear on the origin and transmission pathways of the new coronavirus.” According to him, “The head of the World Health Organization has repeatedly stated that there was no evidence that the virus was created in the laboratory. Many well-known medical experts around the world have also described theories as” laboratory leaks “as devoid of scientific proof. ” The Chinese government has made it very clear that they think the coronavirus did not start in one of their own laboratories.

Regardless of which theory governs the origin of coronavirus, China remains willing to help other countries fight it. “China will continue to work with other countries, helping one another and uniting to win this fight between humanity and a major infectious disease,” Lijian said.

This is not the first time the United States has doubted Chinese laboratories

In 2018, U.S. Embassy officials visited a Chinese research facility in Wuhan. They thought the lab was not taking the necessary safety precautions. They reported that scientists were doing risky studies on bat coronaviruses. Officials warned of “security and management weaknesses in the WIV lab and offered more attention and help.” They also found that “laboratory work on bat coronaviruses and their possible human transmission represented the risk of a new pandemic such as SARS.” It seems a lot like the current pandemic in the world. The coronavirus pandemic is often being compared to the 2003 SARS pandemic.

However, there is still no hard evidence that the current coronavirus pandemic has been designed. Scientists largely agree that it came from animals, but laboratories in China have been testing bats for coronaviruses in animals for years. Studying animal diseases poses a health risk to scientists themselves. It makes sense why there are conflicting theories that point to animals and scientists in laboratories.

As U.S. officials conduct further research into these Chinese laboratories, it is not known whether they will find the answers they are looking for.

