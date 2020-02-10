The US condemns 4 Chinese military hackers for violating Equifax

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four Chinese military hackers were charged with breaking into the Equifax credit bureau’s computer network and stealing tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The four are also accused of stealing the company’s business secrets, police officers said. The accused are all members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military.

The case happened when the Trump administration warned of China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data about Americans and steal scientific research and innovation.

“This was a deliberate and far-reaching encroachment on the American people’s private information,” said Attorney General William Barr in a statement.

“Today, we blame PLA hackers for their criminal acts and remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the anonymity of the Internet and find the hackers that the nation repeatedly uses against us,” he added.

The case is one of several cases the Department of Justice has negotiated against members of the PLA over the years. In 2014, the Obama administration accused five Chinese military hackers of breaking into the networks of large American companies to uncover business secrets.

