The US Army uses a new type of nuclear weapon that is seen as the key to fighting Russia

WASHINGTON – The US Army has deployed a new low-yielding submarine nuclear weapon, which the Pentagon considers crucial to counter the threat posed by the Russian arsenal of smaller tactical nuclear weapons.

However, several former senior government officials have said that the weapons increase the potential for nuclear conflicts.

“The US Navy has deployed the W76-2 low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead,” said John Rood, defense minister for policy, in a statement Tuesday.

The new nuclear weapon is an adaptation of the existing W-76 warhead, which is used to arm submarine-launched Trident II (D-5) missiles, so the new weapon does not contribute to the total number of nuclear weapons in the US stock .

The nuclear launch codes and nuclear options in the so-called football for the president have now been updated to reflect this weapon, a US official confirmed to CNN.

The new nuclear warheads, the first new American nuclear weapon in decades, were first produced in February last year.

The less powerful weapon was invoked in the Nuclear Posture Review 2018 of the Trump government, warning that opponents could believe they could use a smaller nuclear weapon against the US or their allies without fear that the US would have a nuclear retribution would launch because American weapons are disproportionately more destructive.

“Expanding flexible US nuclear options now, with options for low yields, is important for maintaining credible deterrence against regional aggression. It will raise the nuclear threshold and ensure that potential opponents do not perceive a potential benefit in the event of limited nuclear escalation, making nuclear employment less likely, ”said the Nuclear Posture Review 2018.

The plan argued for adaptation of existing US nuclear warheads to submarine-launched ballistic missiles as part of a $ 50 million five-year program.

Each submarine would only transport a few of these new missiles, mainly armed with strategic longer-range missiles.

“The United States regularly consults with allies about their nuclear weapons systems and has provided updates on the development of low-yield tridents since the Nuclear Posture Review 2018,” a NATO official told CNN.

Red said the low-weapon requirement identified in the assessment was “to draw the conclusion that potential opponents, such as Russia, believe that the employment of low-yield nuclear weapons will give them an advantage over the United States and their allies and partners. “

He added that the new weapon “demonstrates to potential opponents that there is no benefit from limited nuclear employment because the United States can respond credibly and decisively to any threat scenario.”

The chairman of the Democratic House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith of Washington, called the decision “misleading and dangerous.”

“The use of this warhead does nothing to make Americans safer. Instead, this destabilizing commitment further increases the risk of miscalculation during a crisis, “he added.

Russia is supposed to maintain a large supply of “tactical” nuclear weapons that are less powerful and destructive than those of the US.

The US does have somewhat older tactical nuclear B61 “gravity” bombs, but these are considered much more vulnerable than a submarine-launched weapon.

The real difference is the ability to threaten “and to penetrate targets deep into enemy territory that current aircraft capable of delivering low-yield nuclear weapons cannot reach,” said Vipin Narang, associate professor of political science at MIT.

Gene. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CNN on Tuesday that submarines also offer a faster answer option than aircraft.

“More than justifiability, it’s timeliness, because with a submarine you can react immediately, with a bomber you have to load the weapon and then you have to fly all the way to where the target is,” he said.

Some have criticized the US chasing the lower-yielding weapon because some say it lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons, arguing that leaders feel less inhibited from using such weapons.

“We are writing to respectfully request Congress to reject the Trump government’s request for new, more usable” low-yield “nuclear warheads for Trident missiles. Such weapons are not needed and their construction would require the United Making states less safe: these so-called “low-yield” weapons are a gateway to nuclear catastrophe and should not be pursued, “wrote a group of former officials, including former Secretary of State George Schultz and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, in 2018.

One problem is that mixing low and very high-yield weapons on the same boat makes it impossible for Russia or an opponent to know what’s coming, Narang told CNN.

“They must assume the worst, even if they are ‘only one or two missiles’, because the fully loaded SLBMs can carry multiple thermonuclear warheads,” he said, adding that the Russians have made it clear that they would not wait for an incoming rocket to hit before you get revenge.

“So you have a system that you can never use because it gives you a strategic nuclear war. And if you can never really use it, and the Russians know that, it can’t scare you off, “Narang said.

However, Hyten pushed back criticism that low-yield weapons lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons and said, “I disagree with that assessment.”

“The total yield from our nuclear arsenal today is smaller than before,” he added.

