The Uproxx Music Critics survey 2019 – UPROXX

UPROXX rates the top 50 albums of 2019

As Grayson Haver Currin emphasizes in his essay together with the Uproxx Music Critics Poll 2019, more music is published every day than can be heard at all. And for the more than 200 critics who took part in our second annual survey, more than 600 albums were selected as part of their top ten. Voters submitted their favorite records of the year, with ten points for their top choice, nine for their runner-up, and so on. Take a look at the complete list of voices and critics in the menu at the top right and inform yourself about all related articles and features in the next few days. Many thanks to all participants who presented a varied music community with diverse flavors.

Lana Del Rey stormed into the middle of 2019 with a quietly raging album that surprised the world. While many fans have insisted that Lana has a masterpiece since "Video Games", subsequent releases have been good and even great, but have never had the years of strength that Norman F * cking Rockwell is all about. Lana is a confident, introverted beach philosopher with a heart of gold and the ideal companion for soundtracking films. She has been fascinated so many times by singing stories from the past. She straps on Rockwell and sighs about the state of the union, Kanye West, and the ubiquitous pain of falling in love with a male child. While we all live in a world ruled by them, Lana's keen observations offer a welcome balm. "Fuck it, I love you" is the most worthy antidote to despair, and luck has delicate wings, but no matter how strange and slippery hope is, with Lana we have it.

– Caitlin White

There was great anticipation for the debut album of the 17-year-old phenom, as it already became a streaming superstar with the Don & # 39; t Smile At Me EP 2017, which contains five platinum-awarded songs. Impressively, Eilish became an even bigger pop act in 2019 thanks to an album of remarkably safe Goth pop that hit hardest when Eilish whispered the quietest.

-Steven Hyden

Igor

– Tyler the creator

Earlier this year, Tyler The Creator called his 2011 goblin album "Trash". The statement illustrates a musical development that is pleasantly clear on IGOR, his Grammy-nominated opus. Tyler created a soundscape that combines hip-hop with R&B, electronic music and other genres. He transposes his cross-border sounds with texts that reflect everyday concerns such as heartache, overgrowing one's past and surviving during the trials of life.

– Andre Gee

It will be a long time before David Berman's last album can be recognized outside of his tragic suicidal death in August 2019. Lyrically, the album is often a bleak and ruthless portrait of a difficult man who is plagued by loneliness. And yet Purple Mountains is also often funny and bounces along with some of the most successful melodies Berman has ever written. It is gripping listening, but also deeply rewarding and even now incredibly captivating.

-Steven Hyden

As one of the defining bands of indie pop in the Aughts and early 10s, Vampire Weekend faced a real dilemma with Father Of The Bride, their first album in six years: how do we keep what people liked about us and move forward at the same time? The solution was to spread out, accept loose jams, and rely on Ezra Koenig's ability to write funny, novel-like songs about falling in love and starting a family at a time of apparent social breakdown.

-Steven Hyden

Angel Olsen didn't have to build on that. Olsen's inimitable voice and her penchant for traditions ranging from girl groups to broken radio countries are enough to give her a place among the great songwriters of her generation. But as Olsen spends a decade on the musical map, the unrest will be to keep pushing ahead as she did with this great, ambitious effort that her legacy can rest on. Olsen's refusal to settle for it has made her an artist who defines an era in which every new work surprises, even if it remains predictably great.

– Philip Cosores

On her breathtaking fourth album, Natalie Mering takes an apparently incongruent stance and writes beautiful melodies reminiscent of soft rock from the 1970s, with lyrics that have a sour joke about catastrophes of the 21st century like climate change and the scale-related romantic Speak dysfunction. In the heyday of the Vietnam War, did it make more sense to listen to the Carpenters? Each generation needs its own barbed lullabies.

-Steven Hyden

As one of the most popular singer-songwriters of the 2010s, Sharon Van Etten had established a good personality as someone who writes personal songs and sings them in the intimacy of a private conversation. But at Remind Me Tomorrow, she bravely explodes this paradigm by picking up new wave style and arena rock noise on songs that manage to hit the emotional porthole while rocking like never before.

-Steven Hyden

Jenny Lewis has written as many great indie rock songs as everyone else in the past 20 years, whether with Rilo Kiley or during her own great solo career. But her fourth solo recording, On The Line, felt like a high point in a great career. Backed by an all-star cast that included Beck, Benmont Tench, and Ringo Starr, Lewis received the "venerable icon" she always deserved, and she responded with a reserved but typically powerful collection of songs that changed timeless boast focused on her cutting pun.

-Steven Hyden

On a fascinating, bittersweet second album, Magdalene, FKA Twigs ponders about living and dead lovers who weave a story of twisted hearts and misunderstandings through their strangely hypnotizing trip-hop. Melodramatic and interspersed with strange, subtle religious allusions, Twigs proves that she is a puzzle that goes far beyond her incredible skills as a dancer.

– Caitlin White

Taylor Swift's lover came after much speculation and a very public disagreement with her former record label Big Machine Records. The 18-track album replaced her edgy reputation and opted for sunny themes, bright synths and uplifting ballads. Loaded with crisp beats and tastefully arranged acoustic numbers, Lover remembers Taylor's beginnings as a musician with a subtle country twang and adds a stylistic change thanks to the collaborator / producer Jack Antonoff. Swift lures the audience with souped-up pop anthems like "I Think He Knows", while delicate and intimate stories like "The Archer" reveal real emotions. Lover is a celebration of Taylor's success as the centerpiece of modern pop and proves once again that her critics are wrong.

– Carolyn Droke

Ghosteen

– Nick Cave and the evil seeds

Although Nick Cave's previous album (and instant classic), Skeleton Tree, was released immediately after his son's death, listeners at Ghosteen can truly understand how this tragedy influenced one of the great songwriters of our time. Cave is his eloquent, graceful self, who uses space and ambience in a way that underlines the themes of grief and healing. Above all, Ghosteen is a reminder of Cave's role as a shepherd and how well the audience is in good hands when he leads the herd so that the most complex emotional circumstances feel manageable and viable.

– Philip Cosores

Although it has only been out of stock a few months ago, it's hard to imagine modern pop music without Thank U, Next. This succinct, emotional song cycle, which was born from stormy personal circumstances and mixed with an intoxicating portion of hip-hop, moves with the same grace between lust, grief, self-love and female friendship. Thanks to U, Next, Ariana cemented as one of the leading divas of our time and is a distillation of female desire, heartache and rap boast that is almost perfect and universally appealing.

– Caitlin White

When I get home, Solange traditionally brings Houston culture to those who dare to take a moment to listen. Solo picks up the H's lifestyle between spoken words, jazz sensations and the influence of DJ Screw and delivers it in a way that is beyond expectations.

-Cherise Johnson

First an artist is ignored, runs empty and vies for a break. Then they are loved, omnipresent and victorious. Finally, they are hated – too popular or the wrong person to occupy the superstar's sublime realm. It is proof of Lizzo's unstoppable power that she fought greedy former employees and common-minded snipers from critics, peers and enemies in the last half of this year. Because I love you rises above all of this and tells the heartfelt story of a star-in-the-making, a fat black diva with a voice that doesn't stop and enough self-love for the fans, the fakes and even the haters. Never before has a DNA test had such an impact on the pop charts.

– Caitlin White

Maybe in 2019 there was no talk of an aspiring indie band more than Big Thief, who not only played the amazingly good U.F.O.F. in May, but followed just a few months later with a second LP called Two Hands. Now freshly nominated for a Grammy, U.F.O.F. shows a band at their peak and refuses to slow down their creative process.

—Zac Gelfand

bandana

– Freddie Gibbs and Madlib

In 2014 Freddie Gibbs and Madlib merged to create one of the best albums of the 2010s with Cocaine Pinata. Then they did it again five years later. The MadGibbs pairing is one of the most trusted for hip-hop. In a climate where boundaries and genre blending stand for rap geniuses, Gibbs claims to be the best rapper in the world by simply tearing a number of soulful Madlib beats to pieces. It is classic. It is refreshing. It is one of the best albums of the year.

– Andre Gee

Jaime

– Brittany Howard

In her solo album debut, the front person of the Alabama Shakes confidently steps out of one of the largest rock bands. Howard conjures up an intoxicating mixture of funk, blues and psychedelia on his own while maintaining the overwhelming thunder of her blues rock vocals as he ventures into a dramatically more adventurous sonic terrain. While the shakes are usually classified as Americana, Howard himself goes beyond all reduction labels.

-Steven Hyden

Super groups come and super groups go, but bravery lasts forever. In a corner of the music industry that repeatedly tries to tell women that they are somehow not talented, worthy, or important enough to get the support and resources that men are constantly getting, the highwomen take matters into their own hands and do it Record on forever right. Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile rework the role of women in country music in an album with uplifting, cunning and downright inspiring songs in which newcomers like Yola and the icon Sheryl Crow take part. Regardless of the original Highwaymen, this crew is likely to be the most important collaboration in country music.

– Caitlin White

Few legacy acts in indie rock have ventured so far into the wilderness of esoteric experimentation – while retaining a large following – like Bon Iver. But on the group's fourth album, Justin Vernon found a happy middle ground between the 2016 electro rock freaks (22, A Million) and the more accessible anthems of his previous work, and released one of the most satisfactory albums in the group's excellent catalog.

-Steven Hyden

Charly Bliss has made a big leap in the two years between her (very good) bubblegum indie pop debut Guppy and her second LP. Young Enough takes risks with the New York Quartet by incorporating synthesizers into the songs and starting up the hooks to make them scientifically inevitable. It is a record that runs so well and is curated that it is difficult to play A&R and find a song that you can do without.

—Zac Gelfand

Icona Pop's "I Love It" has established Charli XCX as an outstanding pop songwriter and since then she has been trying to prove herself as a real pop star. On her self-titled new album Charli shows her versatility and her ability to get the best out of her many employees and at the same time to be the center of attention. The album title couldn't be more appropriate.

– Richard Rossignol

The National have always been more than the five guys you see on most press photos, and their current album underlines the band's reach. With a multitude of external singers, full texts on selected songs by Carin Besser and Mike Mills and a short film that accompanies the release, I Am Easy To Find is a testament to restlessness and creative longing. The nationals are determined to reach new heights and are ready to allow others to help drive them forward.

– Philip Cosores

In the years since Sonic Youth's dissolution, Kim Gordon has concentrated musically on Body / Head, her experimental noise collaboration with Bill Nace. However, it seems that she still has some fuel for Sonic Youth's (occasional) melodic approach in the tank, and No Home Record allows her to put all the parts together in a nine-lane attempt. From the modern industrial sounds of the album opener "Sketch Artist" to the alternative rock frenzy of "Hungry Baby" influenced by the nineties, we see the entire spectrum of Gordon's songwriting strengths.

—Zac Gelfand

Chicago singer-songwriter Jamila Woods has come a long way since her early career as Chance The Rapper. She released her second album, Legacy! Legacy !, this year, and it's the sound of an artist realizing her potential. The disadvantage of this record is that Woods has the unenviable task of conquering an all-timer in the neo-soul area.

– Richard Rossignol

It's no secret that we are big Phoebe Bridgers fans at Uproxx. And at the Better Oblivion Community Center, like Boygenius, she proves to be as committed as an employee while running the show. Conor Oberst is revived in her presence, creating more spirited and playful pieces than anything she publishes as a solo artist. Colonel and Bridgers are basically a dream team that gets the best out of themselves and reminds their fans why they're great at all.

– Philip Cosores

On Oso Oso's second album, The Yunahon Mixtape, there was a handful of real gems. But it seems the third time is the appeal for the New York emo project, where Basking In The Glow ticks off almost every box for people who like straightforward melodic rock music with a hint of alternative / punk flair. Tracks like "Priority Change" and "Impossible Game" are just a few examples of Jade Lilitri's talent for navigating intimate but powerful stories in a short amount of time.

—Zac Gelfand

These grumpy Canadians broke through in 2016 with The Dream Is Over, a punk rock punch set in a burning house fueled by debilitating millennial boredom. It's not exactly correct to say that they have matured with Morbid Stuff, but Pup's ability to apply knowing gallows humor to the vagaries of late capitalism and imploding global democracies distracts the album from despair.

-Steven Hyden

Maggie Rogers became famous with a viral video of Pharell's reaction to a demo of "Alaska", but Heard It In A Past Life proves that it is a cornerstone. With her popular background, Rogers combines traditional influences with the energy of modern dance music. A strong bass line opens the album and delights the listeners with its steadfast singing. Much of the record uses subtle, pounding beats that drive Roger's therapeutic voice to the center of each track.

– Carolyn Droke

Nobody found out exactly what a "Gec" is, and nobody knows exactly what you think of an experimental duo with 100 Gecs. Regardless of your position in the group, it's clear that their debut album is fascinating and different from a lot of what's going on. With all sharpness and unexpected curves, there are moments when it is undeniably catchy. Anyone who has heard "Money Machine" and claims not to remember the catch is lying.

– Richard Rossignol

I don't know what's wilder: that Big Thief managed to take their quiet, revolutionary songwriting to unexpected heights in 2019 and make an album that turned an already great band into one with limitless potential? Or that they did it twice.

– Philip Cosores

Miranda Lambert is faithfully trashy, restlessly romantic and brazen and always delivers songs that are both wildly inventive and lovingly traditionalistic. On Wildcard, their seventh full-length album, Lambert is "Way Too Pretty For Prison" (for an ironic duet with Maren Morris), back to "Settling Down" but still "Pretty Bitchin & # 39;" – silly shots of genre tropes and an inventory of a career that has managed to overcome the particular pitfalls that often plague women in countries. On the album "Mess With My Head" she is as fiery as ever and thinks back to a man who did it wrong. In the closer "Dark Bars" she is still thirsty for nightlife, even if she is actually happy with a new partner. But you never know what's around the corner from this left-hand superstar or which ace is lurking in their stacking deck.

– Caitlin White

Marisa Dabice has one of the greatest voices in contemporary punk. Not only does she have the rare ability to cry in unison, she can also convey aggressive, almost violent strength and severe, broken down, sobbing weakness. On the third Mannequin Pussy album Patience, Dabice forcefully presses her vocals in both directions onto a record that is reminiscent of a past old rock world in which artistically shiny art punk albums were still considered pop.

-Steven Hyden

In the first few notes, the Australian songwriter Julia Jacklins Crushing is captivating. "Body", the beginning track of the album, lures the listener in the long run with a promise of haunting ballads and honest anecdotes. Over time, the plate gradually gains self-confidence, which leads to a second effort that enables a brooding rediscovery of the self, which is associated with the emotional complexity of recapturing one's own body.

– Carolyn Droke

Carly Rae Jepsen has proven that she has come a long way with Dedicated since her breakout single "Call Me Maybe". Jepsen leaves her amorous reputation behind in exchange for confident bops and dance-ready hits like "Want You In My Room". Dedicated's discreet sound is reminiscent of an early 80s pop era, adding a modern touch with multi-layered production and expressive deliveries that are firmly established in their own pop lane.

– Carolyn Droke

Young Thug's first No. 1 billboard, an album that lives up to its title, is a staging of the surrealistic Atlanta trap with words over a reduced music palette that focuses on his voice. It also shows how influential Thug was for the modern generation of word smiths, with features from Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Keed and Lil Uzi Vert, and another outstanding guest verse by J. Cole from 2019. Thug's career successes are far too long to list here, but we can add “one of the best hip-hop albums of 2019” to his impressive resume.

– Aaron Williams

The bad-humored, funniest, grooviest, least synthetic sounding country album of the year. When Simpson came to Michigan with his crack band to groove in Kurosawa films and emulate the Horndog Blooze pop from ZZ Top's masterpiece eliminator from the 80s, he managed to draw a challenging line in the sand and himself to decide for art versus commercial. He did not look at the Nashville establishment with his nose and ignored its existence as a whole.

-Steven Hyden

Sting

– Caroline Polachek

Technically, Pang is Caroline Polachek's third solo album, but the other two were released under her other nickname, Ramona Lisa, so this record still feels like a debut, especially considering it's its first release since the peaceful resolution of its old one Band is. Chairlift. Full of breathless vocals and wonderful productions, Polachek spits out lumpy, unbalanced pop with the precision of a mainstream star, even if she can never completely get rid of her indie roots.

– Caitlin White

Rapsody’s Eve is a cohesive hip-hop masterpiece that celebrates the lives of black women who have had a tremendous impact over the years. Rapsody carefully and accurately portrays the sound of each song in the person of every woman for whom it is named. "Aaliyah" sounds like the late R&B singer and "Cleo" sounds just as wild as Queen Latifah, and the North Carolina MC makes it work in a collection that somehow contains a candle for legendary themes it evokes.

-Cherise Johnson

At that point, Jeff Tweedy had acquired the right to rest on his laurels. If Wilco had never recorded another album, they would still be one of the great American bands of the past 25 years. And yet the beauty of Ode To Joy is that these veterans still feel compelled to push themselves forward. While the music is superficially quiet, this subdued beauty seethes with anger over a world that seems to be ambivalent about its own destruction.

-Steven Hyden

As a role model for the hometown Carol City in South Florida, Zuu shows Curry's pun in its most blunt form and paints blatant pictures of a rough upbringing that still taught just enough of life's tough lessons to make him a star. "Birdz" reflects the story of two generations, written by Rick Ross, and "Wish" evokes a sunny sea ride through the city, a shot of brightness in the middle of the dark, bloody beats. "Speedboat" is a clear bridge between the two that spans the Miami waterways.

– Aaron Williams

Orville Pecks Noirland has turned more than a few heads this year – not just because of its lined mask and classic crooner vocals. Peck's identity may be hidden for now, but the clever, dramatic songwriting of his debut, Pony, is clearly revealed. As a strange cowboy with a surrealistic touch, Peck has already told us about his love for Dolly Parton and RuPaul, but even without this information, his sense of drama and his preference for manic, free-running melodies catapulted him into the same category as these two animators. Whether you love country or hate it, pony is a reserved but wild ride.

– Caitlin White

Karen O and Danger Mouse aren't exactly two artists to work with, but Lux Prima argues that this marriage is a long time coming. Lux Prima is more sophisticated and refined than most of Karen O's solo works, without being satisfied with the radio-friendly production style typical of the last decade of Danger Mouse. It is an example of two artists getting the best out of each other while maintaining their own celebrated identities.

– Philip Cosores

Little Simz's gray area is one of the most open and vulnerable works of the year. The talented 25-year-old from Great Britain deals with gun violence on "wounds" and her status as a rap woman on the freewheel "Venom". These concerns alone justify the psychological problems she has studied over the remaining ten years – song soundscape produced by Inflo.

– Andre Gee

The British group Black Midi started out as a mystery and has since become an alternative math rock phenomenon. Most of her pieces of music are rightly not easy to digest, but listeners who can overcome the chaotic boundaries will find a core that is just as chaotic, but also infinitely audible and filled with skillful songwriting and performances.

– Richard Rossignol

Few artists can boast of 25 albums, and even fewer end up on the year-end list later in their careers. But Tanya Tucker is a rarity that has always been and always will be, and some critics even consider this entry their best work to date. While I'm Livin ', the 61-year-old country icon received support from the acolytes Brandi Carlile, who wrote most of the songs that are not cover versions, and Shooter Jennings, who co-produced the record,' 39; m livin & # 39; shows an artist who has been a star since she was thirteen and shows no signs of stopping now.

– Caitlin White

Ireland's Fontaines DC's debut album was one of the most discussed releases earlier this year. The serious post-punk drive of every song, along with the poetic lyrics that were delivered through bubbling dedication by front person Grian Chatten, was something that felt not only unique, but also vital. We have seen several iterations of bands that look and sound like Fontaine's DC, but this quintet's ability to break through the noise sets them apart.

—Zac Gelfand

At this point in his career, Bruce Springsteen was a world-renowned icon and the rare artist of the boomer era who continued to enjoy respect among millennials and generation Z. But even if his classic material remains a touchstone, his current work sometimes seems a little unforgettable. Not so with Western Stars, his best album for more than a decade, an impressive song cycle about broken men trying to reinvent themselves in the American West, with shining pocket symphonies.

-Steven Hyden

While (Sandy) Alex G recorded most of his early footage with very simple equipment, usually in his bedroom, his recent projects have taken him in a more psychedelic and experimental direction. At House Of Sugar, its ninth full-length release in so many years, the prolific singer-songwriter continues to enter unconventional territory and take big risks that pay off in the form of unexpected catchy tunes.

—Zac Gelfand

Cordae, an album that surprised everyone except some of the keenest observers of the YBN clique, used the power of his old soul and youthful energy to create a crystal clear, nostalgic window on his family, his influences and his early life. Sometimes heartbreaking, denominational and vulnerable, like on tracks like "Bad Idea" and "Thanksgiving", The Lost Boy can also be heard on "RNP", "Broke As F * ck", and "We Gon Make It." Cordae thinks he's lost, but he knows exactly who he is and where he was. Wherever he goes, he'll be great when he gets there.

– Aaron Williams

