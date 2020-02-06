The upgraded 2020 Ford GT has the only Gulf Livery Throwback that I don’t hate

Image: Ford

I’m not going to make many friends with this take, but here it comes: Wave colors are exaggerated and tasteless, now more worthy of contempt. But the improved 2020 Ford GT has forced me to eat my very quirky words. It looks – and I really hate to say – actually looks good.

Ford announced today that it is introducing an improved version of the GT. It will have more engine power – 660 horsepower as opposed to the 647 of 2019, according to the Ford press release – and better cooling. The major technological changes revolve around the V6 engine, such as:

In addition to 13 extra horsepower in comparison with GT supercars 2017-19, the Eco GTB engine of the 2020 GT has a wider torque band and revised engine calibration plus mechanical upgrades with gallery-cooled pistons and energy-saving ignition coils, thanks to the lessons learned from the limited- edition, only GT Mk II.

Additional updates for engine cooling and airflow include new support channel air channels designed to increase airflow by 50 percent, while larger intercoolers keep the charge air temperatures cooler, maintaining peak power for the most strenuous high-temperature sessions on the circuit. Suspension of the suspension has been increased in track mode to further improve handling and body control, especially for those closed circuit high speed transients.

And although all those changes are good and well, the really neat stuff comes in when Ford starts talking about its new colors: Gulf Heritage and Liquid Carbon.

Now it is perhaps only the lighting in these images, but there is slightly less horribly annoying about the view of 2020 in the classic Gulf colors. It has been restyled and updated with digitized numbers and an apparently softer blue, making the whole look more modest.

I am generally a fan of a good retro throwback, but people see the same old Gulf arrangement hitting their brand new cars just getting old. I get it, you know exactly one thing about racing history, I’m so impressed. But adjust the color scheme to the design era of your car? Which is good. That shows that you have some appearance of aesthetic taste and are willing to take risks with tradition.

I have a similar crisis with the liquid carbon-style bodywork that Ford has released. Completely free of color paint, this look has a glossy, clear layer that elevates the whole look from “I forgot to finish my car” to “I have a stylish minimalist taste and don’t need flashy looks to enjoy this machine.”

And the Liquid Carbon version has many nice small functions:

Owners can opt for titanium wheel nuts, six-point racing harness anchors, five interior options and five caliper colors. Further personalization is available via two over-the-top stripe options – the double center stripes offered on the standard Ford GT or the single stripe on the Carbon series, as well as optional painted mirror caps. Stripes and mirror covers are available in one of the seven standard paint colors and the extensive color palette. For the first time these functions can be ordered independently of each other.

Congratulations Ford. You really succeeded in influencing my strong opinions about car paints by proving that not every Gulf livery or ordinary carbon fiber housing should look like a terrible edgelord behind the wheel.

