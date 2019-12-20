The updated demo of MediEvil Remake of short duration adds a demon of stained glass, extends the playing time and more

Loading...

SIE producer Nick Accordino visited the PlayStation blog to announce some exciting news for MediEvil fans and to talk about the 25th anniversary of the game!

Formerly known as the short life demonstration, players will now get a new version of the demonstration that extends game time to the point where they will encounter a boss battle: Stained Glass Demon. The game has been available to buy for a couple of months, but if you need an extra boost, maybe this demo will help you decide.

Watch the official announcement below:

Happy citizens of Gallowmere,

It is the season of comfort, joy and second chances! I bring you the joyful news that the short-lived demonstration of MediEvil will resurrect today in PlayStation Store with additional content. Get this free download to claim the element of Sir Dan's Helmet, go through the cemetery and the mausoleum of Hilltop and fight to get to the Stained Glass Demon. Are you willing to restore some joy to the kingdom on this vacation?

In addition to the exciting extended demonstration, players also enjoyed a ton of incredible conceptual art and reimagining of Sir Dan from MediEvil. If you want to see the full post, go to the PlayStation Blog right here!

In related news, here at Gameranx we make a review summary for the game, which shows some of the best reviews in the industry that review the remake title. Critics say the game remains true to the original and arrives just in time for the Halloween season.

However, some critics claim that the awkward camera and outdated game mechanics prevent the game from being perfect. Other Ocean Emeryville developers did a pretty good job with this new version, and they will definitely leave fans craving for more! Be sure to check out the full review summary here!

MediEvil Remake is now available for PS. Are you still playing the epic remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog