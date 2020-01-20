The update schedule of Huawei EMUI 10 starts this month

Huawei is still in a difficult place when it comes to launching new devices, but that has not prevented the company from supporting what is already on the market. This morning, Huawei announces its official update schedule for EMUI 10 and it is starting to roll out this month.

EMUI 10 is available in beta and even on some newly released devices such as the Mate 30 series and also “new” P30, but it has not been rolled out for most consumers. Today the official update schedule becomes clear when many users can expect this important update.

Starting this month, Huawei says the P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X (4G) and nova 5T will all be upgraded to EMUI 10 with Android 10 in tow. There will be push notifications on these devices to indicate the availability of the update.

In “later months”, Huawei will further extend the EMUI 10 update schedule to many more devices. Those devices include:

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS, HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), HUAWEI P30 lite, HUAWEI nova 4th, HUAWEI P20, HUAWEI P20 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 10, PORSCHE RS DESIGN HUAWEI Mate , HUAWEI Mate 20 lite, HUAWEI P smart 2019, HUAWEI P smart + 2019, HUAWEI P smart Pro, HUAWEI P Smart Z, HUAWEI nova 4 and HUAWEI nova Lite 3

What does EMUI 10 entail? When we started working on it in August, it offers some interface improvements, support for a system-wide dark theme, new animations and more new functions. In today’s press release, Huawei emphasizes multi-screen collaboration and improved performance and security features. The full press release is available below.

The elephant in the room with all this is Google apps. As we have seen in the past, Huawei can still update previously sold devices and retain support for Google apps. So if you own one of these devices, your Google apps such as the Play Store will not be deleted if you update to EMUI 10.

A new interface

EMUI10 has a completely new interface that is inspired by the layout of magazines. For clarification, titles are now presented in a much larger font, and a grid system consolidates elements in the user interface to create a more focused layout that significantly improves the navigation experience. A new Morandi color palette consisting of six ashen colors adds subtle elegance to the Contacts interface. App icons are revised with regard to the golden ratio for a more consistent and naturally more attractive appearance.

The Camera app has been redesigned for simplicity. Apart from the shutter release button, which now has a more modernized appearance, the zoom bar has been made larger, so that users can adjust the magnification more easily. Switching between modes now activates a large text prompt on the viewfinder to clearly indicate the change. Additional filters are directly accessible from the viewfinder, so users can easily add artistic flair to their photos even before the shot is taken.

Ergonomic dark mode

A completely new dark mode offers a more comfortable way to navigate through the user interface. The improved feature has been redesigned based on ergonomic test results from the Huawei Human Factors Lab and makes careful color adjustments in the user interface to maintain optimum contrast between text and background for maximum legibility in the dark interface. Color saturation is also adjusted so that the observed colors are consistent between the normal mode and the dark mode.

More natural animations

UI elements now respond faster to touch input and in a way that is better aligned with expectations. The duration of various animations has been optimized for flexibility and comfort. Tapping an object now triggers a spring motion that varies depending on the size of the element. To provide a smoother experience, transitions now have double the frames compared to EMUI 9.1. When users swipe up to minimize an app, the animation follows the swipe trajectory. The speed of the animation is based on the speed, direction and the release point of the wipe, with respect to the laws of nature.

Improved performance and security

The new Deterministic Latency Engine intelligently optimizes source allocation for apps and processes in the foreground to ensure they get the system resources needed for consistent optimum performance. The improved GPU Turbo reduces touch latency while delivering improved game performance and battery efficiency.

An isolated secure system is applied in EMUI10. The microkernel of this system has achieved CC EAL 5+, the highest level of safety certification for consumer equipment OS worldwide. All payments, authentication and other highly sensitive operations are performed on the device and prevent possible interception and theft. The connection settings, data transfer and stored information between devices are also encrypted in the system.

Collaboration on multiple screens

EMUI10 brings a new way for Huawei devices to communicate with each other. Multi-screen Collaboration has been developed based on the distributed computer model and enables a seamless connection between Huawei PCs and smartphones. After a simple pairing process, the smartphone can be operated directly on the laptop screen using the peripherals connected to the PC. Transferring files between devices is as easy as drag and drop. The clipboard is shared between the PC and the smartphone, so that users can copy text on one device and paste it on another device.

