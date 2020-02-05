The update for the Galaxy S9 for Android 10 starts in the United States and Germany

After a few hints, an updated roadmap and an extensive beta program, the Android 10 update is now being introduced for the Samsung Galaxy S9, with Germany and the Verizon Xfinity network in the US in the first place.

The update brings the stable One UI 2.0 update, which we have taken a closer look at on the Galaxy Note 10+ in recent weeks. Given that a very current roadmap points to a release in February in the Netherlands, getting Android 10 feels like a gift a few days earlier.

Update 02/05: AT&T has confirmed that the rollout of Android 10 has started for its Galaxy S9 and S9 + devices blocked by the mobile operator. Confirmations in a Reddit mega head with more international rollouts, including Romania, Australia, Belgium, Serbia and a ton more (via Android Police). ,

Update 02/03: Great news for those of you with the unlocked US Note 9, as it is now confirmed that the Android 10 update will be introduced (via SamMobile). 1.9 GB is an expected extensive update. We therefore recommend downloading it via WiFi to avoid significant data usage costs.

The update is also equipped with the security patch for January 2020 and the firmware version N960U1UEU3DTA5, If you have the unlocked model in the United States, it may now be time to look for the OTA file in the system update screen.

Update 1/30: Despite the fact that the S10 series has been virtually updated, the Galaxy S10 5G has been left in the dark in the United States. However, the rollout for Android 10 appears to have started for those who use T-Mobile in the United States. Firmware version G977TUVU3BSL5 is currently rolling on the super-fast smartphone (via SamMobile). It may be worth checking whether you have already done this.

Update 1/29: Good news for US Note 9 owners as the Android 10 rollout has started according to SamMobile. The software version for this Android 10 update is N960USQU3DTA4, However, please note that this can change depending on the local network operator. It’s also nice to see that the security patch for January 2020 is included in the update.

If you are in the United States and have the Galaxy Note 9, it may be worth checking the software update window on your device regularly as the rollout will continue in the coming days and weeks.

Reddit has confirmed this. Posters in the U.S. and Germany share information about the Android 10 upgrades they received on their Galaxy S9 and S9 + devices. This is especially good news for those in the U.S. as Exynos hardware is updated frequently before Snapdragon models. It’s also a big hint that the four major U.S. airlines will launch their own localized update versions.

Since it is a complete operating system upgrade, it is a comprehensive update with about 2 GB. It will contain the firmware version G9600USQU7DTA5 and even contains the security patch for January 2020. With 1.8 GB it is a bit smaller in Germany, but also with the January patch.

Samsung has done a really great job of updating all the important flagships of the Samsung Galaxy with Android 10 this time. While the Galaxy Note 8 and S8 are unlikely to receive the upgrade, those with the S9, Note 9, S10, and Note 10 can now take full advantage of OneUI 2.0 – all updates will be released within weeks of each other.

If you have the Samsung Galaxy S9 and have seen the Android 10 update on your device, please let us know in the comments section below. We expect a broader rollout to take place in the coming days and weeks as more operating system localizations are made.

