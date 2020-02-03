The unofficial Oscars gift bags are each valued at six digits

Goodie bags were always the best part of a birthday party. You don’t just go home, you go home with a bag full of trash cans to even make the effort to leave the house: rubber balls, paddle ball, costume jewelry, mucus, make-up games and plenty of room for pinata sweets

The 92nd Academy Awards are one of the biggest nights in Hollywood. And while guests are treated to a Billie Eilish performance and a vegetable meal at the after party, they hardly match all the efforts of the stars with everything from nomination-worthy performances to breathtaking red carpet looks. So a niche marketing company called Distinctive Assets will once again distribute the official unofficial Oscars gift bags “Everyone Wins” to all 24 nominees.

Everyone, from Saorise Ronan to Bong Joon Ho, leaves with a bag full of all kinds of delicacies, valued together at almost $ 215,000, including a 12-day hunting holiday with a value of around $ 80,000. Distinguishing founder Lash Fary told Forbes that the gifts barely fit in a single gift bag and are instead delivered in a number of suitcases in the course of a few weeks prior to the prize night.

The “bag” also contains a bottle of hand-made white absinthe, simple CBD syrup, water-soaked water and an assortment of French macarons. On the more extravagant side, the nominees receive a 24-carat gold and hyaluronic acid bath bomb and an amethyst crystal, as well as a stay at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse on the Canary Islands of Spain, and chocolate-drenched chocolates for eight adults at home. But the bag also contains a bottle of Pritapero Tequila from Rita Ora, two Exploding Kittens-Exploding Kittens and Throw Throw Burrito games and a Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano two-pack

This is not an official Oscars gift bag, but is certainly extravagant. This whole gift bag situation certainly runs around familiar frustrating territory: Why are the few who have enough money to pay for such luxury, the only ones who get it for free? I think it just pays to be rich.

