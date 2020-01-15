The Unofficial Apple Archive's mission is to save Apple's history and inspire new creators

“I completely forgot that Rihanna was used as a track for a guided tour of the iPad 2. What a strange year. Sam Henri Gold gave me an update on what was to become The Apple Archive. It had just done so until 2011. Compiled from hundreds of videos and images covering nearly 44 years of Apple’s history, the collection would be one of the largest of its kind ever made available. It is launched today.

Meeting room fixtures

Like Sam, I had no recollection of Rihanna’s introduction to the iTunes Store app on the iPad 2. Nor was I aware of the Apple Store demo loops for the Power Mac G4 . But I like the “solar” spot which launched the first aluminum iMacs and which helped spark my permanent interest in Apple. And I could never forget the “Next Level Fun” ad for the third generation iPod touch that I watched frame by frame and tried to recreate in my basement as a teenager with more time than resources.

That’s what Apple Archive is for. Sam hopes the collection he has compiled will inspire the next generation of designers, developers and Apple fans by preserving the company’s legacy of creativity. His first Apple product was an iPod nano 2005, offered to him for his fourth birthday. The rest, you could say, is history.

Press images of the launch of the Apple online store, 1997

“The whole project started for me when the YouTube channel EveryAppleAds was deleted in April 2017,” says Sam. “I was away from Massachusetts at the time, so I just started going to YouTube and typing ‘ apple commercial 1976 “, download everything i could and stuff the videos into an iCloud Drive folder. I only had a hundred videos when I started a YouTube channel. I think it stayed in place for six days before my channel was abruptly removed without a trace. If he had stayed on YouTube, I think I would have neglected the archive much more than I did. “

In June 2019, Sam opened a first version of his archive as a Google Drive public folder. But the project did not last. Traffic quotas and security breaches have sunk the ship. A promising collaboration with The Internet Archive failed when Sam had to find a way to prevent people from mass downloading the entire collection. Now he has landed on a solution that works. Vimeo provides a locked player to deter downloads and considerably less video compression than YouTube. Apple archives have never been dedicated to hacking. Its mission is preservation.

“Gamma” (1080p), 2008

Finding content for the archive was not easy. YouTube is littered with unorganized duplicates and low-resolution downloads that have been distorted by an online phone game. Lots of clips and images have been virtually lost in time until they have resurfaced in the past year (have you ever seen the 2000 “Snowglobe” commercial for the iMac G3?) Sam says these unfinished probabilities are among his favorite pieces. “Although I don’t want to share how I obtained them in order to protect my sources, they were very accommodating with this very charming young man and his exciting project,” he adds.

Now that The Apple Archive has a permanent home, with style title cards appropriate for each year in Apple’s timeline, Sam is undertaking several projects to expand and streamline the collection. Videos are being transcoded to save space and subtitles have been added for accessibility where Apple has already created .vtt files.

Printed ads on the iPhone 4s, 2011

The complete collection covers more than 15,000 files and just under 1 TB of data. PDFs, print ads, WWDC sessions, obscure clips from the 80s and a full collection of macOS and iOS wallpapers are among the additions still in progress. New content will be announced on Twitter.

Maintaining a project of this magnitude is costly in time and resources, so Sam accepts cash donations to keep the archive running. Content donations are also appreciated. “I’m always looking for beautiful, higher resolution copies of everything. I’m even ready to accept physical media, ”he adds. This invitation is for creative people who have worked with Apple and who wish to make an anonymous donation of equipment.

Sam knows his efforts could be wasted with a word from Apple. But he hopes the friendly, educational nature of the archive will keep it online, because the Apple community deserves nothing less.

“I think we’ve seen what a world without public records would look like, a world littered with tiny archive channels, maybe one or two horrible screen recordings of keynotes with giant watermarks * UNREGISTERED HYPERCAM 2 *. This is not a world in which I want to live. It is not a world in which everyone should live. When I got my 2006 iMac from nana, I bought iWork only to recreate the Macworld keynotes that I had watched on YouTube until the slide transition. I don’t know if there are still children doing this, but I hope this project and the last three years of hell in managing files I put myself in will help this child with their recreation of Stevenote. “

You can take a trip back in time and browse the Apple archives here.

