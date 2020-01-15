The unknown legacy of military mental health programs

In 2013, the Department of Defense began a six-year review of 159 mental health programs, many of which were launched after the United States invaded Iraq and Afghanistan. According to preliminary DoD records filed under a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the DoD found that “a large portion” of these programs failed to track spending and “could not document evidence of program results”.

The Department of Defense declined to comment, but recording a controversial program in the review, Comprehensive Soldier Fitness, offers rare insight into a larger issue. Mental health programs have been eradicated in a well-funded post-9/11 panic and their full impact on the lives of troops and their families remains unknown.

On November 25, 2008, at the Pentagon, General George Casey Jr., the chief of staff of the Army, who had returned from a brutal Iraq war, attended a meeting to create “mental armor” for soldiers. The Idea was to offer cognitive training to increase resistance to stress and trauma. The problem was and is that nobody knew how to do it.

“The science was unknown,” former surgeon Richard Carmona, who also attended the meeting, said in a telephone interview. “We didn’t have time to answer all of the questions.” The U.S. military has waged two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and was suffering from a mental health crisis that was made worse by lack of home care and made headlines. The urgency to respond outweighed rigorous tests that took time.

For years, the army had encountered an undeniable fact: the long psychological damage to the war exceeded the science of treating it.

“We sent 150,000 soldiers to battle each year,” Casey said in a phone interview.

The retired Army Brigadier General, Dr. Rhonda Cornum, the first director of CSF, also attended the Pentagon meeting. “The statistics were all going in the wrong direction,” she said, referring to high rates of mental illness such as PTSD and depression. “And there was really no evidence that anything would change them.”

During the meeting, some experts advocated basic psychological training, while others urged practical changes, including an open discussion about the psychological consequences of the murder. However, according to a memo from his archive at the National Defense University, Casey wanted a broader strategy for lifelong fitness “for an” era of ongoing conflict “.

The expert who provided the program template was Dr. Martin Seligman, another participant in the meeting, who believed that resistance to war and the stress of military life can be learned. He refused to be interviewed.

“Seligman sold his program and sold it well,” said Dr. Larry Dewey, former psychiatric chief at Boise VA Medical Center, who attended the meeting. No one else in the room offered a program other than Seligman.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Seligman’s resilience program had shown that trained schoolteachers can instruct teenagers to be more resilient, reducing symptoms of depression. But this program was tested on students, not soldiers at war, one of the many shortcomings that CSF critics found.

Casey took over Seligman’s template anyway. A $ 31,350,000 no-bid contract has been signed for the Penn Resilience program and is expected to be implemented across the army. In about a year, the army’s “mental armor” was introduced for around 1.1 million soldiers.

After the launch of CSF in 2009, the program was heavily criticized for unproven claims to reduce suicide and PTSD. “When I first heard about it, I was more or less down to earth,” said Dr. George Bonanno, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University shows how to build resilience in someone. ”

CSF was one of the few programs that received critical press and scientific attention, due in part to measuring the results published in public reports.

Eventually, it was renamed Comprehensive Soldier and Family Fitness (CSF2), and promotional material appears to be more about helping soldiers with everyday stress, such as: B. Maintaining personal relationships rather than fighting. However, behind CSF’s long controversy were hundreds of other programs that were produced in the same urgent context and, apart from the occasional unnoticed report, little outside auditing has taken place.

After September 11, military mental health programs increased. In 2010, according to a report by RAND Corp. 211 generally defined companies. In 2013, the DoD was 377 in its records. His review also assessed at least some of the 159 psychological health programs that were based on several areas, including outcomes or lack thereof. With the exception of CSF, the names of the other programs were kept anonymous and given only a number, making it impossible to know which were the best or worst performing or reported data on the results.

A second FOIA request led to internal CSF surveys. Although not representative, they showed that the effectiveness of CSF was questionable even though the soldiers liked CSF. In 2015, the soldiers surveyed “with at least two years of service (87 percent)” were unable to identify scenarios in which at least half of the program’s capabilities could be used. Sometimes the material was delivered incorrectly, which compromised the potential benefit.

In 2014, 215 soldiers in basic combat training and 186 in OSUT received a few hours of CSF training from an infantry company at Fort Benning, Georgia. A survey found that 84 percent of these soldiers said that training was relevant to a better soldier.

“Of all the seemingly endless and useless PowerPoints we’ve received so far in BCT, this was the only one that caught my attention as significant and relevant to what we’re going to experience in the coming months and in life outside of the US military.” commented an anonymous soldier in the 2014 survey.

A 2013 survey of 707 soldiers also gave positive feedback. Seventy-two percent said exercise was “beneficial to my army life,” and 74 percent said that exercise was “beneficial to my private life.”

“In the formations I have worked in, our organizational readiness and performance has improved,” said Major Joe Nussbaumer, based at Fort Benning, in a recent telephone interview.

Staff Sergeant Justin Goelz, who was stationed at Fort Benning, agreed. His son has depression. “And it helped talking to him and teaching him these (CSF) skills to deal with the challenges he was facing.”

The current leadership of CSF declined to be interviewed, but the DoD records put the program in the top 25% and categorized it as “developing effectiveness.”

The question remains whether the 158 other mental health programs are useful or whether the Department of Defense will better monitor funding and document evidence of the results. As of now, the DoD declined to comment.

