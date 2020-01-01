The United States sends approximately 750 paratroopers to the Middle East following an attack on the embassy in Baghdad

Loading...

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Tuesday that the Pentagon is deploying around 750 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in response to an attack by Iranian-backed militia fighters on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

"This deployment is a reasonable and precautionary measure to respond to the growing threat to US personnel and facilities that we have seen today in Baghdad," Esper said in a statement found around the world. "

It was unclear whether the soldiers would eventually go to Iraq, but in the run-up to the first flood, it was common for Army and Marine Corps units to be deployed to Kuwait before being sent to Iraq.

However, the United States and Iraq have agreed to deploy approximately 5,000 troops to Iraq. The Pentagon has not said whether the Iraqi government should approve an increase in troops above the ceiling.

Approximately 100 marines have already arrived at the embassy in Baghdad to strengthen security after the attack by the people's mobilization forces, which are Shiite militias that Iran has deployed to serve in Iraq and Syria.

Before the operation was announced, President Donald Trump tweeted that Iran would be "fully responsible" for the death of US personnel or damage to US facilities in Iraq.

"You will pay a very high price!" Trump tweeted. "This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!"

The attack on the embassy occurred on Tuesday, just days after the U.S. military launched airstrikes against the Iranian-backed militia Kata & # 39; ib Hezbollah in retaliation for a rocket attack on a Kirkuk base that killed one American contractor and several US soldiers were injured.

Read Esper's full statement below:

"At the command of the commander-in-chief, I approved the deployment of an 82nd Airborne Division's IRF infantry battalion to the area of ​​the US Central Command in response to recent events in Iraq.

"Approximately 750 soldiers are dispatched to the region immediately, and additional IRF troops are ready to be deployed in the next few days.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary measure that is being taken to respond to the growing threat to US personnel and facilities as we have seen them today in Baghdad. The United States will become our people and interests all over the world Protect the world. "

