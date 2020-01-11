The United States launched a failed strike against another Iranian commander in Yemen on the same day as the murder of Qasem Soleimani

Loading...

WASHINGTON – On the same day that General Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq, American troops have been unsuccessful in a strike against a senior Iranian military official in Yemen, according to several reports.

Anonymous US officials reported to the Washington Post, which circulated news that the mission was directed against Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and chief military commander of the Quds Force, which is active in Yemen. In Yemen, Iran is supporting the Houthi rebels who are fighting against armed forces with the support of Saudi Arabia.

If so, the second operation would raise the question of whether the airstrike on Soleimani was part of an effort to overthrow the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which includes the Quds Force, or an impending attack on the Americans as whites prevent House has quoted.

Legislators from both parties are still looking for a reason for the strike ordered by President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo evaded questions on Friday morning asking for details of the “upcoming attack”.

In a promo for an interview to be broadcast on Friday night’s Laura News, Fox News presenter, Trump said that “likely” an attack at the US embassy in Baghdad had occurred. He added that four embassies were targeted.

The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to prevent Trump from ordering further military action against Iran, despite the fact that the vote was largely symbolic and largely party-style.

The United States has offered a $ 15 million reward for information about Shahlai, according to the New York Times, and accused him of failing in 2011 to kill the Saudi ambassador to the United States.

Soleimani was a gifted military strategist who was viewed by the Iranian public as a figure defending himself against American attacks. Although not elected to public office, he was a powerful figure in Iran, supposedly second only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The general has played a prominent role in the fight against the Islamic State and in building coalitions between Iran and other militias across the Middle East.

Soleimani, however, was despised by senior US military officials who said that under his observation, between 2005 and 2011, more than 500 American soldiers were killed by Iraqi-Shiite fighters.

