The United States is striving to tighten regulations for aircraft service animals

By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer

Airlines could soon turn away cats, rabbits, and any other animal than dogs that passengers want to bring in the cabin.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans on Wednesday to tighten the rules for service animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs could qualify.

Airlines say the number of support animals has increased dramatically in recent years and have worked to tighten the rules. In response to passengers arriving at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes, and other unusual pets, they have imposed their own restrictions.

The U.S. aviation industry trading group praised the stricter rules.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are confident that the proposed regulation will help ensure a safer and healthier flight experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, President of Airlines for America ,

Veteran groups have joined the airlines, arguing that a boom in untrained dogs and other animals is jeopardizing their ability to fly with well-trained service dogs. In the past year, more than 80 veterans and groups of people with disabilities have advocated the ban on animals with emotional support in aircraft cabins.

In a briefing with reporters, department officials said they were proposing changes to ensure safety on flights. They also said that some passengers have abused the current rules.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed changes. You can take effect at any time afterwards.

The transportation department suggests a narrow definition of a service animal – it would be a dog trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. At the moment, passengers were allowed to take many other animals with them when a doctor told them they needed the animal for emotional support.

A dog that is trained to help a passenger with psychiatric needs continues to be considered a companion animal.

The proposal would prohibit airlines from banning certain types of dog breeds – Delta Air Lines, for example, bans pit bulls – but airline employees could refuse to mount animals that they consider to be a threat to other people.

It would also prohibit the current practice of many airlines to require pet owners to fill out papers 48 hours in advance. A department official said that the practice can harm disabled people by preventing them from taking their companion dog on last-minute trips.