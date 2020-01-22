The days of passengers bringing rabbits, turtles and birds on the planes as emotionally supportive animals could end.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans to tighten the rules for service animals on Wednesday. The biggest change was that only dogs could qualify.

Airlines say the number of support animals has increased dramatically in recent years and have worked to tighten the rules. In response to passengers arriving at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes, and other unusual pets, they have imposed their own restrictions.

“This is a wonderful step in the right direction for people like me who rely on legitimate service animals that do a job to alleviate our disability,” said Albert Rizzi, founder of My Blind Spot, which is committed to human access of different skill levels.

The U.S. aviation industry trading group praised the stricter rules. Industry officials believe that hundreds of thousands of passengers cheat the system every year by claiming they need their pet for emotional support. These people avoid flying animal fees, which are typically more than $ 100 each way.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are confident that the proposed regulation will help ensure a safer and healthier flight experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, President of Airlines for America ,

Flight attendants also tried to contain the support animals and were satisfied with the changes proposed on Wednesday.

“Hopefully the days of Noah’s ark in the air will end,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. The union leader said untrained pets had injured some of her members.

Veteran groups have joined the airlines, arguing that a boom in untrained dogs and other animals is jeopardizing their ability to fly with well-trained service dogs. In the past year, more than 80 veterans and groups of people with disabilities have advocated the ban on animals with emotional support in aircraft cabins.

“It’s just interesting how people want to take advantage of a disability without losing the use of their limbs or senses just so they can take their pet with them,” said Rizzi.

Southwest Airlines transports more than 190,000 animals each year with emotional support. American Airlines carried 155,790 animals with emotional support in 2017, an increase of 48% over 2016, while the number of pets checked decreased by 17%. United Airlines carried 76,000 comfort animals in 2017.

In a briefing with reporters, department officials said they were proposing changes to ensure safety on flights. They also said that some passengers have abused the current rules.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposed changes. You can take effect at any time afterwards.

The transportation department suggests a narrow definition of a service animal – it would be a dog trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. At the moment, passengers were allowed to take many other animals with them when a doctor told them they needed the animal for emotional support.

A dog that is trained to help a passenger with psychiatric needs continues to be considered a companion animal.

The proposal would prohibit airlines from banning certain types of dog breeds – Delta Air Lines, for example, bans pit bulls – but airline employees could refuse to mount animals that they consider to be a threat to other people.

The President of the Humane Society of the United States said the airlines “slandered” the dogs by banning them. Kitty Block said the transportation department against racial bans “sends a clear message to airlines that their discriminatory practices are not only unhealthy but against the law.”

The new rules would also prohibit the current practice of many airlines from requiring pet owners to fill out documents 48 hours in advance. A department official said that the practice can harm disabled people by preventing them from taking their companion dog on last-minute trips. However, airlines could continue to request forms that demonstrate animal behavior and health. This could be challenging if the form needs to be filled in by a particular institution, said Rizzi.

The proposal also states that people with service animals have to check in earlier than the general public and would end the rarely seen use of miniature horses as service animals, despite an official from the transportation department indicating that the agency is ready to reconsider this provision.

The airlines could require that service animals be kept on a leash or belt and fit in the footwell of the handler. You could limit the passengers to two service animals each, although it is unclear how often this happens according to the applicable regulations.

