The United States increases the legal age to buy cigarettes and vapors to 21

President Donald Trump signed a bill on general expenses on Friday, which includes a measure that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21. The biggest age restriction for the purchase of tobacco is one of several provisions outside of the spending measures that will be attached to the broader spending agreement of $ 1.4 billion. Trump tweeted Friday that the spending agreement "raises the smoking age to 21 years! BIG!" – pointing to change as one of its highlights. The restriction of tobacco sales has been driven by a bipartisan mixture of senators: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican; Republicans Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Todd Young of Indiana; as well as Democrats, including Senators Richard Durbin of Illinois, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Brian Schatz of Hawaii. These legislators have been looking for a way to pass the ban through the finish line and have now found one, attaching it to a series of bills that must be passed to prevent government shutdown. The states that have already increased the minimum age The increase in the legal age to buy tobacco products in the United States from 18 to 21 years marks an important public health achievement for the White House. According to the Non-Profit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Children, there have already been several states that have passed individual laws to increase the age of tobacco purchase to 21 years. As of December, 19 states have increased the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 years. Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, Washington, DC, and more than 500 cities and The cities have also increased the age. Trump has previously spoken in favor of raising the age limit to buy tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping products, to 21. "We have to take care of our children, most importantly, so & # 39;" We are going to have an age limit of 21 years or so, so next week we will come up with something very important about vaping, "Trump said while standing outside the White House in November. In September, Trump said American food and the Drug Administration would take out "some very strong recommendations" regarding the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes. At that time, Trump administration officials said the agency would remove all tobacco-free vaping products from the market. The announcement came amid continuing concerns about rising youth vaping levels and a mysterious outbreak of lung injuries related to vaping. the administration to ban the flavors, which are popular among young people. Vaping advocates have argued that they are a tool for adult smokers to stop smoking combustible cigarettes. Vape store owners have argued that limits on flavors sales would destroy their businesses. Some might see the new provision on the expense bill as the president's response to the youth vaping epidemic. Vaping remained popular among U.S. teenagers in 2019. The latest report from a federal survey, called Monitoring the Future, found that 1 in 4 12th grade students, 1 in 5 10th grade students and Nearly 1 in 10 8th grade students say they have vaped nicotine in the last month. Advocates want more from the White House to curb youth vaping. "We applaud congressional efforts to ban the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 and urge the President to sign this bill. The Vapor Technology Association has advocate for raising the age of 21 for all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, and believes, together with public health groups, that this is the most important step that can be taken to reduce access and use of young people, "Tony Abboud, executive director of The Steam Technology Association, said in a statement sent via email on Friday:" VTA is ready to continue working with Congress on the many real solutions (instead of a wrong agenda of taste ban), which should be implemented to "Reach the twin goals of restricting youth vaping and preserving flavored steam as an even alternative to adults who desperately try to quit smoking, "Abboud's statement said. However, many health and parent organizations have asked the president to do more than raise the legal age to buy tobacco. On Monday, Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Children, said in a written statement that raising the federal age of tobacco to 21 years without banning flavored electronic cigarettes will not stop the youthful epidemic of electronic cigarettes. "Age of tobacco until age 21 is a positive step, but it is not a substitute for the ban on flavored electronic cigarettes that attract and make our children addicted, "Myers said in part." To reverse the epidemic of electronic cigarettes, Policy makers should ban flavored cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes cannot be limited by what the tobacco industry says is acceptable, "Myers' statement said. "The evidence is clear that flavored electronic cigarettes are driving the youth epidemic. Most young users of electronic cigarettes use flavored products and cite flavors as a key reason for their use. As long as flavored electronic cigarettes remain available , children will find ways to get them and this epidemic will continue. 