The United States has the remains of two service members from the plane crash in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON / KABUL (Reuters) – The United States recovered the remains of people from a U.S. military plane that crashed in Afghanistan and was about to confirm its identity on Tuesday, U.S. and Afghan officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. military announced on Monday that an E-11A plane crashed in Ghazni province, but denied claims by the Taliban militant group that it had crashed.

The previous day, Afghan forces and Taliban militants clashed in a central region where the US military plane crashed when the government tried to reach the wreckage in a Taliban fortress.

The U.S. defense official spoke on condition of anonymity that several attempts had been made to recover the remains, but the terrain and weather had hampered them.

The officer said the remains were believed to be from two soldiers who were on the plane.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Ghazni province chief Khalid Wardak told Reuters that two bodies of US forces were flown from the crash site on Tuesday.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said Afghan forces, backed by U.S. military support, had attempted to conquer the area around the crashed plane and had clashed with militants from the Islamist militant group.

The attempt was rejected, he told Reuters, but the Taliban would give a rescue team access to recover the bodies from the crash site.

“Taliban fighters on the ground counted six bodies at the site of the US plane crash,” he said, adding that the militant group, although there could have been more, could not be safe because the fire will destroy everything would have.

On condition of anonymity, US officials said the plane was carrying fewer than five people at the time of the crash. An official said the initial information showed there were at least two.

The crashed jet built by Bombardier Inc is used to provide remote communication capabilities.

The incident happened when the Taliban and the United States were in talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Trump has long called for an end to US engagement in Afghanistan, which began with an American invasion triggered by Al Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 attacks from what was then the Taliban Afghanistan.