The United States dropped more ammunition on Afghanistan last year than ever in the past decade

The U.S. military dropped more ammunition at targets across Afghanistan in 2019 than in any other year that, according to the Air Force, dates back to at least 2009.

According to Air Forces Central Command’s

According to Airpower statistics, US aircraft dropped 7,423 ammunition to 2,434 missions as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and NATO’s Resolute Support mission and increased the number of 7,362 weapons released in 966 missions in 2018.

These weapon releases exceed the 5,100 and 5,411 ammunitions fired in 2,517 and 2,678 missions in 2010 and 2011, respectively. This is the culmination of the US flood of troops in Afghanistan that took place under President Barack Obama.

The AFCENT data provide no information as to whether the ammunition releases targeted Taliban or ISIS fighters, of whom hundreds are in the Afghan province of Nangarhar

Ammunition releases have increased dramatically since President Donald Trump took office. They rose from 947 to 1,337 in 2015 and 2016, a sign that the Commander-in-Chief’s promise to bomb the shit out of ISIS extends to the Taliban.

The Pentagon recently stated in detail, as the Military Times notes, that the U.S. Armed Forces Afghanistan “adjusted” its campaign plan in autumn 2018 to “increase” pressure on the Taliban and the militant group to participate in the negotiations Moving end of 18 year olds. year war there.

Both Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced last year that the U.S. military would continue to escalate the Taliban strikes after the collapse of the peace talks in early September in response to ongoing attacks on U.S. and Afghan personnel.

“We have increased the pace significantly,” Esper told reporters on October 4.

The following December, the Taliban denied that, despite reports to the contrary, the group had agreed to a temporary ceasefire with the US-led coalition there.

“The reality is that the Islamic Emirate has no intention of declaring an armistice,” the Taliban said in a statement. “The United States has called for a reduction in the scale and intensity of violence, and discussions in the Islamic Emirate are all about this particular issue.”