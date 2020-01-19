DETROIT (AP) – In memory of Pastor Martin Luther King Jr., Nicholas Thomas and more than 100 other volunteers will go into vacant houses, attach safety signs to the school, and make further improvements to a neighborhood in Detroit. Their mission is to celebrate King’s legacy by being good neighbors and helping to build a mostly black school in one of the city’s poorer areas.

While Thomas fans the neighborhood with hammer and nail, King’s legacy of peace, racial justice and social justice will come first. At the same time, he is fighting to get a grip on the deep racial disciplines that haunt the nation under President Donald Trump.

“DR. King wanted unity. We have Trump who separates immigrants … the wall,” said 19-year-old Thomas, who is black.

As the nation celebrates the holiday of honoring King, mood in this country is overshadowed by deteriorating racial relationships in an election season in which one candidate after another ended the 2020 presidential race.

Two black candidates – the American Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker – and the only candidate of Hispanic descent, former housing secretary Julian Castro, have left the democratic race for the White House.

“It scares me a lot,” said Deja Hood, 21, of Chicago, a senior at Eastern Michigan University. “Who will really support our voice? You cannot understand a minority if you have never been in a minority situation. Even if you can stand up for us all day, you could never understand the problems we go through every day. “

Booker, Harris and Castro struggled with fundraising and surveys. Asian-American entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Hawaii MP, Tulsi Gabbard, a Samoan American, and ex-Massachusetts black governor Deval Patrick remain in the running, but are not considered top candidates for the Democratic nomination.

The leaders in the field are all white men and women.

“It’s disappointing, but not really surprising. You look at it and think damn what now?” Said Xavier Cheatum, 22, an African American senior from Eastern Michigan who, along with Hood, attended King’s events on the Ypsilanti Campus attends the school west of Detroit.

According to Jill Savitt, president of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, people have the right to, and should be, concerned about the state of race relations, and in particular, how to deal with the colored.

“What we’re seeing is very public and people openly show their hatred, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t there,” said Savitt. “In our country, there is an early insight. We have to come to a settlement about our past and the truth about our history, from slavery to the Lynch era to Jim Crow. Only with genuine honesty about our situation can we achieve some reconciliation and fulfill King’s hope and dream of a real, peaceful, multicultural democracy. ‘

It is no use if elected leaders do not, or only slowly, resist hatred and intolerance, she added.

Trump referred to a predominantly African-American congressional district last year, including Baltimore as “a disgusting mess infested with rats and rodents.” During an immigration interview in the Oval Office in 2018, he despised Haiti and some African countries with rough language.

And after a clash between white nationalist protesters and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, Trump said there were “very good people on both sides” and there was “guilt on both sides.” An anti-racism activist was killed.

In 2018, law enforcement officials reported more than 7,000 single-bias incidents, according to FBI hate crime statistics. More than 53% of the perpetrators were white, while 24% were black. Almost 60% of the incidents concerned race, ethnicity and origin.

“Racism has long been a way for people to maintain their power,” said Savitt. “Manipulate people’s fears and fears in this way. The Trump administration has certainly kindled the flames.”

Trump is trying to condemn black voters, knowing that he is unlikely to win them over en masse, but could gain democratic benefits if he gains more black support in critical swing states. His campaign has intensified public relations, among others for African Americans and Latinos. This marks a turnaround from 2016 when Trump’s voluntary “National Diversity Coalition” struggled to make an impact.

The campaign has spent more than $ 1 million on the distribution of black content, including radio, print, and online advertising in dozens of markets, since the coalition was launched.

According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, only 6% of African Americans chose Trump in 2016. Trump’s message to the black voters in this campaign was, “What do you have to lose?” Supporters claim to be pointing to a record, including low black unemployment and investment in historically black colleges and universities.

An African American poll for Ipsos in Washington in early January found that 90% of Trump rejects work and 83% described Trump as racist.

Put everything in Trump’s lap is unfair, said Carol Swain, member of the advisory board of the national Black Voices for Trump.

“With Trump, he strengthened America’s nationalist identity, which I think limits the kind of conflicts we have,” said Swain, who is black and has taught political science at the universities of Vanderbilt and Princeton. “He has brought patriotism to the breed, and that benefits our country.”

Faith Morris, senior marketing and field officer for the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, sees it differently.

“It is definitely a white America. A black America. A Hispanic America,” said Morris. “And there is a very broken line that connects the different Americas. In 2020 we are still feeling the pressing problems that Dr. King fought. He has focused on the same things that we are now focusing on. ‘

Jacob Sklarsky recently read a book on King and the civil rights movement for second-class students of his Chicago Public Schools class.

“When you look at the faces of young black children who sometimes hear this story for the first time, they are saddened,” said Sklarsky, who is white and a member of KAM Isaiah Israel, a Jewish community in Chicago.

“They were very relieved in the end because it was worth it in a way,” said Sklarsky. “It gives us hope, but it’s also very sad that we are nowhere near what King dreamed of.”