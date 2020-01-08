The United States and Iran are stepping back; Trump opts for sanctions

Loading...

WASHINGTON – The United States and Iran have pulled out of the brink of possible war on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump has said he will not respond militarily after no one is injured in the Iranian missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing American troops.

Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed determined to defuse the crisis, which reached a new peak after authorizing the targeted death last week of Iranian elite Quds Force general Qassem Soleimani. Iran has responded overnight with its most direct attack on America since the capture of the United States Embassy in Tehran in 1979, firing more than a dozen missiles from its territory at facilities in Iraq.

Trump attributed an early warning system “that worked very well” to the fact that no American or Iraqi was killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” for the result.

Trump, faced with one of the biggest tests of his presidency, said on Wednesday that Iran appeared to “withdraw” and said that the American response would be to introduce new economic sanctions “until the ‘Iran changes its behavior “.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington dangerously close to total conflict and drew the world’s attention to Trump as he wondered whether to react with more military force. The Republican President delivered his speech surrounded by his national security advisers in the foyer of the White House. She intervened after a late evening tweet in which he insisted on “Everything is fine!” After the strikes.

Iran, for days, had promised to respond forcefully to the murder of Soleimani, but its limited strike on two bases – one in the city of northern Iraq at Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq – seemed to indicate that he was not interested either In a larger clash with US Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country had “concluded proportionate measures of legitimate defense”.

Trump, to be re-elected in November, campaigned for the president on a promise to prevent the United States from engaging in “endless war.”

On Wednesday, he said that the United States was “ready to embrace peace with all who sought it.” This marked a change in tone from Tuesday’s warning, “If Iran does something it shouldn’t do, it will suffer the consequences, and very strongly.”

Trump opened his remarks by reiterating his promise that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon”, even if this country announced, following the murder of Soleimani, that it would no longer respect any of the limits of the 2015 nuclear enrichment agreement that had been put in place to prevent it from building a nuclear device.

He took advantage of the moment of calm to call for new negotiations to replace the agreement from which he had withdrawn the United States, objecting that it did not limit Iran’s ballistic missile programs or limit its regional campaigns. power of attorney like those conducted by Soleimani.

The president spoke directly to Iran, saying, “We want you to have a future and a great future.”

Trump also announced that he would ask NATO to be “much more involved in the Middle East process”. Although he has frequently criticized NATO as obsolete and encouraged participants to increase their military spending, Trump has sought to have the military alliance refocus its efforts on modern threats.

Like US troops in the region, NATO forces have temporarily halted their training of Iraqi forces and their efforts against IS, and repositioned certain forces due to the current instability.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking on Wednesday, said that the strike at night was not necessarily the entire answer from Iran.

“Last night they were slapped,” said Khamenei. “These military actions are not enough (to take revenge). What is important is that America’s corrupt presence in this region ends. “

Soleimani’s death last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad sparked calls for revenge and drew a massive crowd of Iranians to the streets to mourn him. Khamenei himself cried at the funeral as a sign of his connection to the commander.

The Iranians fired a total of 15 missiles in the latest strikes, said two US officials. Ten hit the air base at Ain al-Asad in the Iraqi province of Anbar in western Iraq, and one targeted a base in Irbil, in the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region. Four failed, said officials, who were not allowed to speak publicly about a military operation.

According to an American official, early warning systems have detected the missile launches and alarms have sounded, giving the personnel of the bases time to take shelter. Officials also said that the United States was aware of preparations for the attack. It is unclear whether information identified specific targets or was more general.

Two Iraqi security officials said a missile appeared to have hit an airplane in Ain al-Asad, causing a fire.

Ain al-Asad was first used by U.S. forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, and was later used by U.S. troops in the fight against Islamic State group. It is home to approximately 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces. Trump visited him in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence visited Ain al-Asad and Irbil in November.

Trump spoke of new sanctions against Iran, but it was not immediately clear. The main agencies involved in the implementation of these sanctions – the departments of commerce, the State and the Treasury – do not plan these actions to prevent the targets from taking measures to avoid them.

Since its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the administration has already imposed harsh sanctions on almost all major parts of Iran’s economic, energy, maritime and military sectors. However, it retains broad authority to extend their reach and also target individual Iranian officials and their families with sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans. It can also threaten foreign individuals and businesses with U.S. sanctions if they deal with designated Iranians.

The effort to defuse the conflict comes after world leaders have called on both sides to exercise restraint. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint statement after a closed door meeting on security in the Middle East warned that the increased use of force “would lead to a new cycle of instability and eventually harm everyone’s interests. “

Democrats in Washington have called on Trump to avoid military escalation.

Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, said that the administration must quickly “get us out of what could lead to a full-blown war with terrible losses”. Engel said he feared the “control” situation.

The fallout from Trump’s order to kill Soleimani had been swift.

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel US troops from Iraq, which would undermine efforts to fight ISIS militants in the region and strengthen Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

Iran’s counterattack came when Trump and his senior advisers were under pressure to release more details of the information that led to the American strike that killed Soleimani.

Major Senate Democrats, citing “deep concern” over the Trump administration’s lack of information on the Iran operation, called on defense officials to provide “regular information and documents” at Congress.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer and senators said in a letter on Wednesday that the White House filing for congressional war powers was “generic, vague and completely inconsistent in detail” when compared to the norm.

They also expressed “serious concern” over Trump’s comments on targeting Iranian cultural sites and asked for clarification. Members of Congress were to be informed of the strike Wednesday afternoon in closed sessions on Capitol Hill.

Trump and senior national security officials justified the air strike with general statements about the threat posed by Soleimani, who was commanding forces outside Iran and was responsible for the deaths of American troops in Iraq.

A lawmaker who read Trump’s classified notification to Congress after the U.S. air strike that killed Soleimani said the two-page document did not describe any imminent planned attacks or contain new information. Lawmakers, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the classified document, said the letter provided a history of the attacks that had been reported publicly.

Associated Press editors Kevin Freking, Lolita Baldor, Darlene Superville Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.