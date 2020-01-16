The United Nations is working with artists to develop a new frontier in the field of online activism

By Adam Met2020-01-16 21:11:18 UTC

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Trv_qNP9lyo (/ embed)

When was the last time you skipped an ad before watching a YouTube video? And when was the last time you saw a video until the end? What would it take to keep you busy?

At a time when endless streams of digital content compete for our attention, an individual’s time is a valuable currency.

In line with my musical career, AJR’s goal is to make songs, create shows, and publish social media content that is more enjoyable than that of the next artist. Or binge-worthy as Netflix, more satisfying than the McRib (or the Beyond McRib), or cuter than Baby Yoda. We continue to challenge ourselves to create something that attracts people’s attention. The time of the audience is the real value, and money is a by-product.

If we consider a person’s attention and time as a source of true value, we should offer something in return for their time. How about an obligation to make the world a better place?

Think about it: what if you knew a child in Haiti would receive school supplies for a whole year if you watched a video? What if a family in Uganda had clean drinking water for a month in return for a full video? Would you watch If you were watching a 30-second ad at the beginning of a YouTube video that would guarantee a koala would be saved from the Australian bush fires, or if a pound of plastic would be removed from the sea and recycled, would you skip it? Maybe not.

This opens the door to a completely new approach to global progress: bringing social goods into the digital content business. Everyone wins: As a spectator, you are happy to know that your time was really well spent. The advertiser is happy because he knows you saw his ad. And a sea turtle is happy because its water is a little cleaner.

It’s mutually beneficial marketing, a new frontier in social advertising. Advertisers have a real incentive to do so: Millennials and Gen Z believe that it is important to shop at companies that assume social responsibility.

I’m testing this model against the global goals of the United Nations. Seven celebrity activists have worked with seven different creative storytelling techniques for seven occasions: music, dance, comedy, sports and even juggling. With their own unique narrative style and talents, each artist reaches thousands of people across multiple platforms. For every viewer who watches one of these videos to the end, we donate $ 1 to a number of sustainable charities.

This idea is obviously not the only way to use social media to promote global wellbeing. But it is at least a viable solution to take action in a new way and adapt digital media to the changing behaviors and preferences of an audience that strives to create a just and better world.

Our time is valuable and we only have limited amounts of it. So let’s not just spend it wisely, but also invest it in the future.

Adam Met is a member of the band AJR, Executive Director of Sustainable Partners, Inc. and lawyer on the United Nations Development Program.

The UNDP is a mashable partner.

