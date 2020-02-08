The United Hospital Center celebrates the National Go Red Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – February is the national heart month dedicated to raising awareness of heart disease. February 7th is the National Wear Red Day, which focuses specifically on heart disease in women.

The United Hospital Center set up an information desk on Friday to give passers-by information on what to look out for when there are signs of heart disease. This included brochures that emphasized that there are often different symptoms between men and women.

“Not everyone has chest pain, which is the first symptom we think of when we think of heart disease. Women have slightly more subtle symptoms that sometimes go unnoticed, ”said UHC nurse Cheryl Farley. “Shortness of breath or extreme tiredness can occur. Also nausea, vomiting, jaw pain, arm pain or even upper abdominal pain that may not feel like an elephant sitting on her chest. “

To help prevent heart disease, health professionals stressed the importance of listening to your body and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“We want to teach people what you can do to prevent heart disease. It’s also about nutrition and exercise. We want people to be aware that they need to reduce their risk factors. One of the biggest risk factors is hypertension, ”said Farley.

Other risk factors include tobacco use, including e-cigarette consumption. One of the most important prevention factors is nutrition, in which all food groups are taken into account and portion control is practiced. Farley said if you eat out in a restaurant, it is better to ask for a take-away box at the beginning of your meal and put half of your food in that box so that you don’t later consume too many calories at once.

“Your body is best suited to a balanced diet, and by that we mean low cholesterol, low to moderate carbohydrates and a high percentage of fiber and protein. Therefore we have to make healthy decisions and also control the portions. ”

Officials advise anyone with signs of heart disease to report to the hospital as soon as possible.