The unique schedule of Utah Jazz offers a chance of cashing in

SALT LAKE CITY – The nature of the Utah Jazz schedule offers a unique opportunity for the team in the coming days.

The last five teams the Jazz has had to deal with – the Mavericks, Rockets, Spurs, Nuggets and Trail Blazers – are five of the next six on the schedule.

“Every time you can still feel the pain of a lack of execution or have no success in a situation, you can concentrate more, that’s true. You should do better in the same way ”- Quin Snyder, coach of Utah Jazz

Of course, the last four teams that Jazz has to deal with have won, so it’s not like they can walk into the gym and go through the same movements as before. The Jazz must change and adapt and improve to be able to handle the schedule between now and the All-Star break.

“If you do those things, you get a better picture of where you are, I think that’s what we get now,” said jazz head coach Quin Snyder after training on Tuesday. “You may not like it, it may not feel right. It always feels good to win, but at the same time it is perhaps at a certain level what a team needs to take more steps. “

This can be a very instructive and instructive trajectory for the Jazz who underperformed the last four competitions in exactly the areas they are proud of: defense and ball movement.

“For example, if we are moved on the weak side, we need to raise our arms more, we need to control the ball better,” Snyder said. “Holding the ball is both in transition, and when someone dribbles the ball in a pick-and-roll or it is a live dribble in just a straight isolation situation.”

It has been some of those isolation situations that have recently hurt the Jazz, especially when it is cunning guards working the perimeter and mid-tones, or when a stretch-five draws Rudy Gobert to the perimeter.

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, in front, drives past Denver Nuggets ahead of Will Barton, back right, while being caught in a pick by Utah center Rudy Gobert Denver during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, January 30, 2020.

David Zalubowski, AP

“If you don’t play in teams that play a lot by themselves, you don’t work on isolation,” said Snyder.

But in addition to the unique character of the opponents on the schedule, there is a lucky hit in the timing. The Jazz, which last played on Saturday, had three consecutive days off before he went into the Nintgets against the Nuggets on Wednesday night in the Vivint Arena.

Joe Ingles noted on Tuesday how important it is to find days to practice during the regular season and how valuable it can be, especially if they know they are facing teams that have already found a way to disrupt the Jazz.

Gobert said much of the same and added that he saw the attack suffer because the defense has declined.

“The reason we were so good is that we shared it,” Gobert said. “We don’t lose that every time it gets difficult.”

While the 32-17 Jazz are preparing for Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets and the games that will follow, Snyder said it could be a bit of an advantage to play the same five teams so close together.

“Every time you can still feel the pain of a lack of execution or have no success in a situation, you can concentrate more, that’s true,” said Snyder. “You should do better in the same way.”

The sting is certainly still there for the Jazz, which has the feeling that they have played out of character and can be better than the last four games indicate. To prove that, they will have to do things very differently, otherwise they would be on their way to the same result.