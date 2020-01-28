The Unfinished AirDrop clone from Google is already hiding on your phone

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Sharing files on Android can become much easier in the near future. Google is working on a local subsystem that resembles Apple’s popular AirDrop feature and XDA managed to make it work for a quick demo. The core of Google’s ‘Sharing Sharing’ in the neighborhood is already live in Google Play Services, but it has not been officially announced.

The use case for Sharing in the neighborhood is similar to AirDrop; You have a file on your phone and you want to get it on someone else’s phone without annoying uploading and re-downloading. Nearby sharing comes with a new settings menu where you can connect it to an account, set your device name, and determine if you want to be visible to some or all of your contacts.

To share this service, simply select it in the panel. Your phone searches for nearby devices with the service turned on, so you can select a destination and start the transfer. As with AirDrop, the recipient has the option to block or accept transfer requests when they arrive.

Close sharing requires Bluetooth and location services to ensure that only connects to devices that are physically close. The user interface actually says that devices should not be more than a meter apart, but that doesn’t seem to be sufficient. This is still a pre-release function, so the required distance can change. Although Bluetooth is needed to pair devices, it is the transfer mechanism. Bluetooth would be painfully slow, so Near Sharing uses Wi-Fi Direct to send files to the other device.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVcGDDRMoWg (/ embed)

Android had a technical solution for sharing in the neighborhood prior to Android 10. Starting with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Google Beam enabled devices to transfer files with NFC and Bluetooth. Google has removed Beam in Android 10, because it was barely usable in 2012 and unfortunately was insufficient today. Sharing in the neighborhood should be much more capable, because it is in fact a clone of AirDrop, which was very popular with iPhone users.

This feature does not yet work on all devices in the wild – XDA had to browse the Play Services package to enable it. We don’t know when Google will make Near Sharing official, but it almost looks like it is in the current (hidden) state. If we don’t hear anything soon, Google may be planning to hold the Google I / O event announcement in May.

