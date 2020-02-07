The unemployment rate in the London region falls to 5% as the 2019 momentum continues into the new year

Oxford Cranes employees work more than 30 meters in the air while mounting a new construction crane to be built at the location of the York Developments tower on 131 King St. opposite the London market. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The local labor market started this year in the same way as it ended in 2019: adding new jobs.

The metropolitan area of ​​the London census, which also includes Strathroy, St. Thomas and parts of the Middlesex and Elgin counties, added 3,700 new positions in January, figures released Friday by Statistics Canada show.

The new positions have contributed to reducing the unemployment rate in the region to five percent from 5.6 percent in December, a significant decrease even with an overall increase in the labor force, which signals more people and works and is looking for work.

That figure places the unemployment rate in the region below the provincial rate, which stood at 5.2 percent in January.

January also became the sixth consecutive month of job growth in the region, a series that began in August last year after a disappointing start to 2019.

In total, 263,800 people were employed in the London region in January 2020, 11,900 more people than in January last year.

Other positive signs in Friday’s report are the continuing rise in employment rates in the London region, which shows the percentage of employed persons.

While still one of the lowest of all 35 metropolitan areas monitored by Statistics Canada, it has been rising in recent months and is now 58.4 percent, roughly three points higher than in September.

Throughout Canada, employment increased by 35,000 jobs in January, all in full-time work, Statistics Canada said, reducing the unemployment rate to 5.5 percent.

On an annual basis, the country has added 268,000 new jobs that date back to January 2019.