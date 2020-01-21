The undertaker at the Performance Center + Rocky Johnson's disease

WWE veteran The Undertaker was sighted in the performance center, which led to speculation of all kinds. In other news, it looks like Rocky Johnson had been sick for some time before his death.

WWE veteran The Undertaker visits the Performance Center

Although his wrestling future is a big point of discussion, fans are speculating violently, as has been reported. The Undertaker was sighted in the WWE Performance Center.

According to PWInsider, Taker reviewed NXT from this week and provided feedback to various of the brand’s superstars. Although this may be a clear reason to visit, fans believe there could be more.

The timing of Taker’s visit may have something to do with the Royal Rumble. Some fans speculate that Taker may be entering himself, but I think we’ll see some calls. Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler and Adam Cole are all serious options. Maybe Taker was there to give them some clues?

I don’t think the speculation that Taker is coming on stage is accurate. His appearances are usually favors for the WWE and I don’t think he will be used in the fray, especially with rumors of Edge and CM Punk’s return. That being said, I was wrong before!

Rocky Johnson had been sick for some time

While Rocky Johnson’s death shook the wrestling world this week, it seemed that the former wrestler had been sick for quite some time. Rocky passed away this week at the age of 75.

According to Brian Blair, Johnson has been pretty bad for a few weeks.

“He had been sick for a few weeks and thought he had the flu. I told him to go to the doctor or the hospital after a week. “

As we now know, Rocky didn’t go to the doctor and passed away on Wednesday. At the time of this writing, Johnson’s cause of death is unknown.

Since his death, his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has paid tribute to his father. This is an excerpt of what the 47-year-old wrestler and Black Adam actor wrote on his Instagram:

“Dad, I wish I had another shot to tell you I love you before you went to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in no time and no going back. I have pain. But we both know that it’s just pain and that it will go away. “

“Now I’m going to carry your mana and work ethic with me as it is time to keep going because I have to feed and work my family to achieve this. Finally, I want you to rest your groundbreaking soul, Soulman. Painless, sorry If you do not, you are satisfied and feel good. “

At this moment we would like to express our condolences to the Johnson family. Rocky’s death was sudden, but his personality and legacy will never be forgotten.