The understaffed Phoenix face waits nervously for Hawk's collision

If Madgen and Gibson can’t play on Sunday, the Phoenix will have to do more work for guards John Roberson, Kyle Adnam and Kendall Stephens, while star striker Mitch Creek will likely have more play time with the little striker too.

Terry Armstrong and Davo Hickey as teenage talents can also be used for short minutes because Creek and Stephens are among the fighting injuries.

No matter who the Phoenix (8:11 win / loss) have at their disposal, they have to find a way to win, because with nine games they are still within reach of the final.

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell said he would support his players to take up the challenge.

“Offensively, we had a lot of success against them in our games,” said Mitchell.

“So for us it’s about keeping focus and staying on the defensive, not just winning by beating our opponents.”

The Hawks, who lost to Perth 99-77 on Friday night, had to do without the US teenager LaMelo Ball for several weeks as he recovered from a foot injury. Veteran Dave Andersen and young tall man Sam Froling also missed games.

But the young talents Emmett Naar, Daniel Grida, Angus Glover and Sunday Dech have all strengthened as they got more opportunities to influence the game.

The Phoenix managed to defeat the Hawks on December 28, but Roberson, Creek and Tai Wesley needed big nights to secure the win.

Mitchell said he was keeping an eye on seasoned shooters Todd Blanchfield and Tim Coenraad and former Melbourne center Josh Boone, but also knew the younger Hawks needed to be watched.

“I admire how these young people had more opportunities and how they dealt with them,” Mitchell said.

“Naar, Glover and Grida were great. Grida had a few moments against us last time. They all grow together when one of them is up and that also gets the others going.”

The Phoenix will continue to work on securing their new imports this weekend. You still have time to sign someone who needs seven games to qualify for the final tournament.

“We have limited our options, we are closer and not yet 100 percent safe,” said Mitchell.

The Phoenix will play Illawarra Hawks in Wollongong at 5 p.m. AEDT on Sunday.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

