The underage Irish international Ryan Johansson explains for Sweden

Ryan Johansson has apparently ended speculation about his international future and declared it for Sweden.

The versatile 18-year-old represented the Republic of Ireland at the U19 level, but most recently for the U21 in Luxembourg.

Johansson completed a move from Bayern Munich to Seville today and signed a six-year contract with the La Liga Club.

The international selection of the midfielder also applies to Sweden with the kind permission of his Swedish father Thomas.

Johansson’s mother Christine is Irish, but, as Dan McDonnell explained at the end of last year, was born to Irish parents in England.

While his parents live in Luxembourg, he applied for a Swedish passport as this was an easier option than the Irish passport procedure.

Johansson acquired a Luxembourg passport at the age of 12, but his failure to apply for Irish citizenship before his first appearance in Luxembourg caused additional complications.

After expressing a wish to continue playing for Ireland at the end of last year, FIFA informed him that he could not wear a green shirt because he had not applied for an Irish passport.

After moving to Seville, Johansson’s agent Hasan Cetinkaya was quoted in the Swedish newspaper Expressen as saying: “It was difficult. There was a lot of pressure from Ireland.”

Centinkaya implies that he influences the decision and tells the family: “If your name is Johansson, there is only one country that you can represent.”

The agent claims to have been in contact with Swedish FA General Secretary Hakan Sjostrand through Johansson. Centikaya added: “It was very delicate and difficult for him to make this decision. But … I worked here and here for the best of Swedish football, Sjostrand knows that.”

Although Johansson has not yet confirmed his statement, the midfielder is pleased to have moved to Sevilla.

He told the club side: “It is a dream come true.

“I think Sevilla is a perfect club for me at this point in my career and I hope to play for the first team soon.

“It was a very easy decision for me to come here to improve and help the team in the future. I think I can progress with the reserves and adapt to the club to hopefully be the first team form.” it is very soon. “