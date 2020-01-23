The UN warns against the worldwide threat to election integrity

A new report sponsored by the United Nations offers one of the most comprehensive overviews of the challenges to global election integrity as a result of the attack on misinformation, online extremism and social media manipulation campaigns, and calls for a series of reforms of platforms, politicians and international governing bodies.

In a report published Wednesday, the Kofi Annan Commission for Elections and Democracy in the Digital Age found that the rise of social media has irrevocably damaged global election integrity and democratic institutions – and the effects can get worse.

The report, based on a year of global research and consultations with academics, policy makers and representatives of the technology industry, calls on governments to form an international coalition – similar to the existing ones to tackle issues such as human trafficking or climate change – committed tackling foreign interference in elections and campaigns that affect social media. It also urges governments to draw up an election vulnerability index to help determine which elections are ripe for interference or, in particular, susceptible to misinformation.

It is coming to a turning point for election security, as the digital and physical world are becoming increasingly intertwined for voters around the world. As a scoop for the American elections, a Washington state district allows 1.2 million voters entitled to vote via smartphone on Wednesday. The district, which covers the greater Seattle area, is one of many government entities that want to increase voter turnout by using new technology, although previous attempts to digitize the process have been destroyed in controversy. A 2010 trial version of an online voting system in Washington, DC, was hacked by University of Michigan researchers who could compromise the server and change all votes within 48 hours. Plans to roll out mobile voting to some foreign military members and civilians announced in 2018 met with indignation from the security community, which described the sites as far from being secure.

It is much worse in new and developing countries, the committee says.

“Democracies vary in their vulnerability to disinformation based on pre-existing polarization, distrust and partisan traditional media, with new and transitional democracies in the South being particularly vulnerable,” the report says, pointing to elections in Kenya, the Philippines, and Nigeria. “In the near future, elections in the democracies of the South will be the main concerns for networked hate speech, disinformation, external interference and domestic manipulation.”

In particular, the report calls on countries to update political advertising laws to take into account the dominance of social media platforms and their great influence on modern political discourse. It requires policymakers to adopt legislation that clearly defines what a political advertisement is and to establish a “digital cooling-off period” for online political advertisements in the 48 hours prior to an election. It wants rules for setting the minimum audience segment size for online ads – a recent topic of discussion among technology companies. Google has moved to limit micro targeting for political ads, while Facebook defends the practice. And it requires government officials to force platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to share more data with academics and other independent third parties, and to clearly label accounts that use automation or appear to be bots, or “incur financial fines.”

The report also urges platforms to allow only candidates who “have promised to avoid misleading campaigning practices” to buy ads, a practice that Facebook has steadfastly refused to adopt. In October, Facebook doubled the decision to exempt politicians from the usual policies that prohibit the posting of misinformation and other forms of problematic content, extending the carte blanche to advertisements purchased by political candidates or office holders. Shortly thereafter, Twitter chose to do the opposite and ban all political ads on the platform worldwide.

.