The Umbrella Academy was an incredible success. The television series and graphic novels have taken off. Due to the hype surrounding the creator Gerard Way and the My Chemical Romance reunion, The Umbrella Academy has reached more eyeballs than ever.

Now, Netflix, Black Horse and Universal present The Making of the Umbrella Academy. This volume is intended for lovers of everything related to comics and series.

The Umbrella Academy gathered more than 45 million viewers in its first four weeks on the small screen. He also left a lot of answers before signing the first season. Since then, fans have been asking for all kinds of details regarding season two. The fans really dig deep into the universe of the series and produce rather interesting theories about its characters.

One fan has proposed a theory that Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Number 5 are the same person. It’s a pretty interesting theory, however, the author revealed that they hadn’t read the comics written by Gerard Way on which The Umbrella Academy was based. Comments were quick to say that this theory is not possible due to the details revealed in the comics they show has not yet been published. It’s a fun theory, though, and maybe Umbrella Academy will do something different.

Whenever fans come up with theories and post around the internet about them, you know you have a pretty rabid fan, so the book should be a huge hit.

Released on July 7, The Making of the Umbrella Academy is a book that will include exclusive comments from the creative team and hundreds of behind-the-scenes images of the series’ development and production. Showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman explains how they adapted the extravagant comic book vision of Way and Gabriel Bá for the small screen.

The Making of the Umbrella Academy can be pre-ordered on Amazon here or at most local bookstores.

More on The Umbrella Academy

As we waited impatiently The Umbrella Academy season 2, which finished filming in November, it looks like Peril! is going down to bring it back to our screen by other means. Fans were quite surprised last week when the Gerard Way comic book series appeared as an issue in the game show.

Peril! presented the 1975, Panic! At the disco (or was it Fall Out Boy?), Rob Zombie, twenty one pilots and more. Now the scene’s favorite comic has becomeNetflix the series joins the ranks.

Peril! is currently hosting its tournament The Greatest of All Time, which brings together three former record competitors – Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer – who compete.

Game 3 ended Thursday evening and will resume on Tuesday January 14 with game 4. Jeopardy! did not skimp on Friday’s show, however, airing a new episode with three other candidates.

Friday, Katie Needle, Alek Van Houghton and Jack McGuire faced the “digital characters” category during Double Jeopardy! Kate chose the $ 800 question, which included a cry from the Umbrella Academy of Aidan GallgherNumber 5.

“Number 5 is the former teleporter and time traveler of this” Netflix Academy “, perhaps useful on a rainy day,” said the message.