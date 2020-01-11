The ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory is now even better

Loading...

If you have a USB-C MacBook, or for that matter a laptop or tablet with USB-C, you should really take a look at the 20-pin USB-C magnetic L-shaped breakaway connectors that are available. They replicate the old MagSafe connector and protect the costly – and expensive to repair – USB-C port by, well, breaking away if too much stress is put on the port.

But some of you were wondering if a straight connector was available instead of the L-shaped one.

Well, I found one.

Here it is – a 20-pin USB-C magnetic adapter that comes in both the L-shaped design and a square straight version. The L-shaped version is available in silver and space gray, while the straight version currently only appears to be available in space gray.

Because it is 20-pin, it means that this connector not only had 100 W of power, but can also carry 4K video and 10 Gbps of data.

Both connector styles have a green LED that indicates whether the connection is correct and both versions fit on the same adapter, so you can switch between the two without having to swap the 20-pin connector that you have connected to the laptop or tablet.

I only recommend the 20-pin versions. There are many 6-pin versions, but these are not just for power, I have noticed that the quality is variable.

Although there are also solutions that link custom-made cables, they are great because you can connect the adapter to any USB-C cable, not just a specific one.

If you are concerned about reliability and robustness, don’t do that. I have been using these connectors on devices for several months now and have found that they are completely reliable. In fact, I continue to find new applications for it (I find them handy on my huge Zendure SuperTank powerbank because the package is so large and heavy, and it makes connection cables not only safer but also faster).

I cannot recommend this highly enough. Buy a few and possibly save yourself thousands of dollars in repair bills.

The prices for these adapters seem to fluctuate around $ 25.

