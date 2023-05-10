The Ultimate Los Angeles Food Trip: 10 Dishes You Have to Try

Introduction

Are you ready for the ultimate culinary experience in Los Angeles? There is truly no better way to explore this vibrant and exciting city than by trying all the delicious meals it has to offer. From classic Californian burritos to traditional Churros, get your taste buds ready for a journey through some of the most mouthwatering dishes Los Angeles has to offer.

These ten dishes are essential to any foodie’s list when it comes to exploring the flavors of LA!

1. Korean-style Fried Chicken

If you’re visiting the Los Angeles area, make sure to try the classic fried chicken. It’s marinated in a sauce based on gochujang and then double-fried for added crunch. The chicken is served with pickled daikon radish, garlic, and sesame seeds.

2. California Burrito

Locals really love this regional dish that includes asada, French fries, cheese, salsa, and guacamole; all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. The blend of flavors is absolutely irresistible!

3. LA-style street tacos

These small tacos are cheap and flavorful, offering the perfect way to sample traditional Mexican cuisine without breaking the bank. They usually consist of corn tortillas filled with meat or fish and topped with cilantro, onion, salsa, and lime wedges.

4. Inarizushi

The sushi rolls contain sweetened rice and crispy deep-fried tofu pockets, which give them a distinct texture. They are usually served with spicy mayo on the side and garnished with sesame seeds and seaweed.

5. Poke Bowls

The popularity of this Hawaiian-style dish is on the rise in LA, and it’s easy to see why. Typically made with raw tuna or salmon, it’s served over sushi rice with vegetables and sauces, creating a delicious and healthy meal.

6. Fish Tacos

Fish tacos are an iconic dish in Los Angeles, usually served with beer-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, onions, and cilantro, all wrapped up in a soft corn tortilla. Delicious!

7. Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ is your best bet if you want a top-notch meat lover’s experience in Los Angeles. They offer thinly sliced beef or pork that is marinated in a traditional spicy sauce and cooked over an open flame. It’s a perfect dish for sharing with friends.

8. Chili Cheese Fries

Chili cheese fries are a mouthwatering American dish that can satisfy your snack cravings. They are made by topping crispy fries with chili, melted cheese, onions, and jalapeños, which makes for a delicious flavor combination that’s hard to resist!

9. Churros

Sweet and sinfully delicious churros are a favorite dessert all around LA. These fried dough sticks are usually served with a chocolate dipping sauce that takes it to the next level of deliciousness!

10. Filipino-style BBQ

Filipino-style barbecue is an LA specialty, made with traditional marinades and slow-cooked over charcoal grills. The meat is usually served with pickled papaya attaches or banana ketchup for the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors!

With this delicious food lineup, you will indeed find something that caters to your tastes. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to explore all the fantastic culinary delights Los Angeles has to offer!

Bon appétit!