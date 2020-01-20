The ultimate Japanese tuning shop that's gone

Southern California was a golden age of importing and tuning, and Riki Yoshida was lucky enough to be there. Yoshida was born in Japan and emigrated to the United States with his family when he was three years old. He settled in Torrance, California. During his studies, he also started working with one of the most famous Japanese tuner stores of the day, Signal Auto.

“The late 90s to early 2000s were a good time for car tuning,” recalls Yoshida. “There was plenty of work. You may remember how many times you’ve seen modified cars on the street. In addition, there were many Japanese companies, so there were also many regular repair customers. “

Signal Auto is anything but a concept today. The tuning frenzy that dominated the turn of the millennium is over – and with it the largest part of the influence of the companies that have contributed to the structure and design. But for those who were there – for those who remember – Signal was one of the greats.

Crazy beginnings

Signal Auto started in Japan in 1977 as a small tuning shop for Kousuke “MAD” Kida when he was 19 years old. Up until that point, Kida had been a boy in his father’s body shop, led a racing team, and secured a job at a local Toyota dealer after high school.

But, as the company says, Kida quickly got bored of the monotony of working in the dealership. After all, this was a man who spent his free time walking around the dark highways in Osaka with Japan’s Bosozoku motorcycle gangs.

Eventually, Kida and a friend rented a corner of a business and started a business with his younger brother Hiko.

Kousuke “MAD” KidaPhoto: Signal Auto

“He was done with typical repairs and wanted to build powerful cars,” said Yumi Mano, a current Signal employee. “His rolling business car was a Fairlady Z (Nissan 300ZX). (But) he got a little overzealous in his product tests and landed himself and his car in the confiscated yard. ‘

Obviously this was not a way of life, so Kida turned from street racing to legal means.

“He realized that he wanted to focus more on the performance of his customers’ cars,” she continued. Business flourished and Kida was able to buy his own office. He hired employees, he hired his father and called the place “Signal” because there was a signal in the front of the store.

Signal grew over the next 12 years. Kida pursued the expansion and focused on racing. The store built a KP61 Toyota Starlet for a smaller series before moving on to the RS Formula series. From there he started as a sponsor in the Japanese touring car championship series from Signal.

Impressed by the speed of the cars, Kida refocused his vision and opened a used Nissan GT-R division with locations in Osaka and Kyoto in the early 1990s.

In 1997 the R33 Skyline GT-R was built, tuned and sent to the USA. Until 1998 the store destroyed the competition with its Honda Civic drag car “Chop-Top”.

“Osaka-based Signal Auto released the original Civic Chop Top three years ago,” reported a 2001 Super Street article. “Signal shipped the car to America in late 1998 and a full one the following year Program ends the season with a proud 9.98 at the IDRC final in Pomona. “

It was, as Signal claimed, “the fastest Japanese-made Honda to appear on American shores.”

An occasional observer might have considered Kida just a guy who liked speed. At the top level, that would be accurate. But Kida wasn’t just a wheelman and a tuner. He also had his finger on the pulse of the future. Super Street Magazine was an early supporter of Signal’s efforts – and would become one of the Signal’s greatest allies.

The right friends in the right places

Kida made a habit of inviting American journalists to go to the Osaka Bay Area at night. Although the drift in the United States was not yet that big, Kida apparently suspected that it would one day take off here. One of the journalists was Howard Lim, the editor of Super Street at the time.

“I was first drawn to signal by their vehicles,” Lim said to me. The two met about 1999. “They had some of the most beautiful and best built Skylines and Sylvias. Kousuke (Kida) and Yumi (Mano) were (some) the first real tuners I met. (Kida) was an original Bosozoku at the time. A kind of tram gang. Back then they were the “outlaws” of the car world. ‘

This was also nothing that Kida hid from anyone. A look at an old commercial from Signal with an R34 Skyline quickly dissolves into a straightforward video of night driving at questionable legal speeds. It clearly speaks for what kind of picture signal wanted to delete.

In those early days, few in the United States may have known what Signal Auto was. But it turned out that the right people were paying attention.

“Signal had several stores across Japan and was known throughout the tuning world,” continued Lim. “My editor was keen to go back in time when it only happened on the streets of Japan, and Signal was part of that movement from the start.”

Street drift is old in Japan and it is not even difficult to find videos of drift competitions from the 1980s. The first D1 Grand Prix in America did not take place until 2003. Of course, Signal was here first and did a demo in Hawaii in 2002 before making it to the bottom 48 just before D1GP showed up.

“As the market continued to grow here in the United States,” said Lim, “we helped Signal to make the magazine and the Internet better known and to introduce them to larger manufacturers. They started selling parts and cars for us (the magazine ) and we found sponsors who helped us offset the cost of advertising the cars for multiple auto shows in the United States. ”

The success was undeniable. Signal Auto was ultimately able to gain significant financial resources and influence. And in 2000, Signal Auto USA opened in Torrance, California.

American landing

Riki Yoshida’s first interaction with Signal was as a customer – one that required modifications to his Nissan 240Z. He lived not far from the Torrance store and his staff were happy to have him watch them work. After a while, he helped the managers with their English translations and parts ordering. Part-time work came later, while Yoshida juggled his life at Signal with the additional auto courses he received in addition to the regular courses at El Camino College.

Photo: Signal Auto

But those days in the store sounded like an import tuner’s dream had come true.

“(I) started to mainly help with light work like changing the oil and ordering spare parts. Eighty to 90 percent of the work was regular maintenance, ”he said. “When I acquired knowledge and skills, I gradually moved on to more difficult jobs. Over time, we started to do a lot of engine swaps, lots of AE86 Corollas with compressors and five-valve swap, and SR20DET swap in S13s and S14s. “

It wasn’t just customer cars either. They also built racing cars – at a pace that sounds like there is no tomorrow. They stuffed powerful engines into cars and hired famous Japanese professional drivers to send them sideways.

“Regarding the store vehicles, we mainly drove with the orange S13” Twins “,” said Yoshida. The “Twins” were a set of candy-colored, tuned Nissan 180SX, although he laughed “actually three”.

“It was the first time for many people in the United States that they saw the twins floating. The S13s received minor updates and were driven by various drivers such as Fumiaki Komatsu, Bai Kazuya and the late Atsushi Kuroi. In the United States, drifting was still in its infancy, and Signal was instrumental in driving the trend forward. “

Even in 2003, the sport was still in full swing when it appeared in Wired, one of America’s earliest mainstream releases. It was not a surprising tone to explain the drift as if the reader had never heard of it.

Photo: Signal Auto

But that was a good thing. The drift picked up speed from week to week and the optimism of a newly discovered motor sport gave everything a breathless, exciting feeling. There was a lot of time to build and lots of places to go quickly.

Yoshida said he helped Signal at Bonneville Top Speed ​​Week get on the Nissan S15, one of the last places you’d expect an imported car from Japan. Classic American nostalgia is raging there. What wasn’t a muscle car or truck was a belly tanker from World War II.

Regardless, Signal’s car was still driving an impressive 194.72 miles an hour.

“The first motor didn’t produce any electricity, so we had to turn on the salt motor,” recalls Yoshida. “One of the other workers had to drive overnight to deliver a part (because) we had (no) replacement. All of this was a lot of hard work, but (it was) fun and unforgettable.”

Then we “built the 350Z and the G35, both with SR20DET. Not so much because the VQ engines were bad, but we were already so familiar with the SR20 and also wanted to promote our ability to make the swaps. At that time I was heavily involved in swaps and factories. We helped Chris Forsberg with his first 350Z. “

This is Chris Forsberg, the most successful American driver in professional drifting with three Formula Drift titles. Somehow it was a signal that was always there, at the right time, in the beginning, to lay the foundation.

Screenshot: Signal Auto

But perhaps the most well-known car that Signal built is the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R. The R34, an Everest that shimmers in a dazzling Maziora Andromeda paint, started in the days before a professional drifted with a lot of money as a drag car in Japan with over 1,000 hp. It became famous there as one of the few GT-Rs that not only covered a quarter of a mile with radial tires, but even managed to fly in the range of eight seconds. With a rear-wheel drive conversion.

The car’s performance was enough to make it famous, but it was also wrapped in a feel of the theater that immediately caught your attention, something that not every other Japanese tuner of the day could boast.

“The Signal R34 is undoubtedly the best-presented drag car we’ve ever seen,” said the narrator from an old episode of High Performance Imports from 2001 that is now on YouTube. “It looks more like a show car than a nine-second drag car. Even the inside was painted to show standards. “

In the clip you can see two signal employees carefully polishing the engine compartment of the car. Would this polish help make it run faster? Not really, but you could tell Signal was proud to showcase his cars. It was the same commitment to an aesthetic that primarily attracted fans like Howard Lim

After a few wins in drag races, the R34 was reset for the race track and time attack competitions that were in vogue. Signal was smooth enough to make the transition, and he had built a car that was good enough to carry there.

Eventually, “it found its way to the US and was converted to (a) drift (setup),” said Yoshida. 75 hp. A 2.8 liter Tomei kit. Alcon brakes. An HKS turbo. These are the objects that those who still have problems with the Super Street in their attics have dreamed of. The Signal Auto R34 had them all, each a talisman of a different age, when tuner dreams emptied bank accounts across the country.

Fans remember how they saw it on the glossy pages of import tuner magazines. The mods list alone was worth seeing. A Speedhunters video from 2008 takes us back to the days of the R34, when tires were shredded sideways in Formula Drift competitions – and Kida himself led enthusiastic spectators through the car. It is a long way from 1977 in this video, but still looks forward to every tuned part.

It even had a cameo in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. When that happened, you knew that Signal Auto had made it in the eyes of the American auto community.

Forgive the butt. Screenshot: Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

In its heyday, Signal Auto USA had a lively shop, a loyal and enthusiastic fan base, an outstanding look in an exciting and new motorsport series, and waves of love and veneration from the releases.

It was not permanent.

end of an era

The great recession hit the auto industry more than others, but not only the major American automakers suffered. Given the economic situation between 2007 and 2009, people simply did not have the money for discretionary purchases such as car modifications. Tuning shops suffered. Signal Auto was one of them.

“After the peak of the industry, perhaps (from) 2003 to 2004,” said Howard Lim, “the rapid contraction has caused many of the high-end tuners to close their doors. The market was not ready for their services to pay, and many competitors also intervened. “

The market had just got too big too quickly. Sated. Along the way, new companies and businesses emerged that also demanded their share, leading to fierce competition and giving consumers more choices than ever before. More choices generally meant less customer loyalty.

It’s a problem that Rob Fuller, a well-known and longtime Datsun Z tuner in the Bay Area, also addressed when we interviewed him last year. “A tuner shop has a hard time surviving because you get lost between the (other) tuner shops,” he told me.

“(With) brands like Stillen and Jim Wolf Technology and GReddy – it was such a niche thing and you were so proud to have these parts. And then, with the Internet and all these possibilities … People have been married for a long time and now they are getting married for five years and are changing channels. “

“The tuning aspect of technology is getting better, things are getting better,” he said. “But because the data stream is so large, it is difficult for a small or medium-sized guy to maintain it.”

To top it off, California passed the 2006 Global Warming Solutions Act, which provides for a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. “Things started to change when the police became very strict and it was impossible to pass smog tests. Japanese companies have started to leave the area, ”said Yoshida.

Photo: Signal Auto

“When the signal in America stopped drifting and the recession was happening, people stopped modifying cars,” agreed Jonathan Wong, who was an editor on Super Street at the time. “They emerged from the American eye.”

Signal Auto had to close its doors in the United States in 2010. It could possibly survive one or two of the factors, but the pressure of a changing industry, the economy, and government regulations were too strong to bear.

English reporting on the Maziora R34 pretty much ends after Signal goes off. The car seemed to be disappearing – until a local publication called Prime NYC published an article in 2016, revealing that it was in private hands.

In 2011, Colton Amster bought the R34 from Redline Restorations in Connecticut for just $ 55,000. “At that time, nobody wanted it,” he told us in a video interview. “They just saw it as another battered Nissan Maxima or 240 or whatever. Nobody could understand the story, the family tree, the legacy behind it. “

Wong said, “Most of today’s boys probably don’t know what Signal Auto is. But 10, 15 years ago? People knew what they were.”

It’s strange that almost all of Signal’s US influence is washed off so smoothly. Strange that the R34 was built to finish all the built R34s, had a reputable store, and seemed to have an uncanny talent for coordinating perfectly with the scene, but not enough. You might think that it did everything right to anchor itself historically, but it had every lasting influence.

I asked Wong what reputation Signal has in Japan. “Signal is not big in Japan,” he replied thoughtfully. “It adapts to the times, just like all other shops. The focus is now more on the body (work). It’s big in the” show-up “cars – cars with the crazy liveries.”

In fact, a look at Signal’s Japanese website these days seems to indicate a store whose services include vehicle inspection, maintenance, insurance and accident repair. In its tuning area, however, LSD exchanges and clutch changes are listed – but nothing is as crazy as a set of orange drift twins or an R34 drag car.

Yumi Mano is still a current Signal employee, but after Riki Yoshida graduated in 2006, he worked for an industrial design company and its sister company that manufactures parts for the aftermarket for American muscle cars.

He is currently working at Mattel as a senior model maker and makes prototypes and test models. In order to continue to be present in the automotive scene, he has been a volunteer at a Japanese classic car fair for about six years.

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik)

The Maziora GT-R enjoys a retired private life, in which it is driven regularly, but probably does not race a lot. And that’s okay – it’s better than rotting away somewhere in a museum – but it’s also a kind of analogy to what happened to Signal: a dream car from a dream store that has, so to speak, disappeared.

Nowadays, as Wong emphasized, most people only know the Signal Auto name if they were discontinued in a very specific era of car culture: the era of drag racing imports, the tuning and the feeling that existed No limit on how high you could take your car.

“I grew up during this time,” Wong told me. “The golden days of drag racing in Southern California. Then the whole JDM thing came. I wasn’t the type who came up with the term “JDM”, but I found it online and put it in the magazine and helped integrate it into the mainstream. ‘

A perfect storm of things had to happen to get a business like Signal Auto to the American coast, and the magazine was one of them. But that was not the only thing. Drifting was on the rise here and people were thirsty for imported tuner cars. And the regulations were loose enough for enthusiasts to experiment with tuning their own cars. We were ready for businesses like Signal Auto to find a home here. For a while, anyway.

Nostalgia is so funny. It’s easy to look back on this colorful time of tuner and drift culture and relax on the beautiful, sun-bleached and hazy days. To believe that Kida and his team came to a kairos in the industry and were prepared at the right time and in the right way. But the reality is that Kida was and is a businessman. During this magical time, tuning import cars was just business.

It’s funny how Kida’s commitment to showing car quality in his rawest projects became as important as it was. It is the same thing that distinguished him and helped lead Signal to the wavering edge of the business world in America, and what led Signal to survive in this new era and work as a more committed show-up shop.

The perfect storm that made Signal Auto habitable in Southern California shifted as quickly as any other business opportunity. Now it – and the era it once occupied – only seems to exist in the memory of the people who were there. People like Lim, Yoshida, Amster and Wong. It was thanks to the enthusiasts like them that the scene could get as big as them. And it is thanks to them that it lives on as a memory today.

