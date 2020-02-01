The UK left the EU – leaving behind a ‘Meme Ban’

Article 13 – a controversial piece of copyright law that is now called Article 17, but popularly known as “the meme ban” – is no longer, at least in the UK. Last week, Chris Skidmore, the minister of the country for universities and science, confirmed that the UK will not implement the EU Copyright Directive after leaving the EU.

The directive limits how copyrighted content is shared on online platforms. Its most controversial component, Article 13, now Article 17, requires online platforms to prevent copyrighted material from ending up on their platforms, a requirement that many fears could usher in widespread use of automated filters. This would divert the income from technical giants and deserving artists.

Companies that host large amounts of user-generated content – such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook – were particularly opposed to the change because it put them in a better position to monitor content on their platforms. Google claimed that the move “would change the internet as we know it”; YouTube encouraged a “#saveyourinternet” protest hashtag.

Now the UK will not participate. “The UK will not have to implement the directive and the government has no intention of doing so,” Skidmore replied to a written question in parliament. “All future changes to the UK copyright framework will be considered as part of the usual domestic policy process.”

The move amounts to a somewhat bizarre turn, because the UK was one of the 19 countries that initially supported the law, back in a vote by the European Council in April 2019. At the time, it had every opportunity to stop the directive, says Julia Reda. , a former MEP for the Pirate Party Germany.

“As has happened many times in the Brexit debate, you get the impression that EU law is simply falling out of the blue and being imposed on the British people,” she says. “But that is not the case – the UK has always been a very powerful player in the EU because of its size and it could easily have blocked the adoption of the Copyright Directive.”

The question then is, why now? “There is a possibility that the UK acted cynically and supported the directive in the European policy process pending harm to the EU’s digital single market economy,” said Martin Kretschmer, director of the UK Copyright and Creative Economy Center at the University of Glasgow.

More likely, however, Kretschmer explains, the British government suppressed the negotiations on copyright and did not want to draw attention to the withdrawal agreement at a sensitive time.

Boris Johnson already criticized the law in March and tweeted that it was “terrible for the internet.” He claimed that it was “a classic EU law to help the rich and powerful” and “a good example of how we can take back control.”

Nevertheless, it is difficult to understand the Prime Minister’s reasoning. “The government continues to adhere to high copyright protection standards, but our upcoming departure from the EU means that the UK will not be obliged to implement the Copyright Directive,” said a spokesperson for the Intellectual Property Office. “All future changes to the UK copyright framework will be considered as part of the domestic policy process.”

“It’s hard to say how much this decision really has to do with copyright law,” says Reda. “And to what extent does it just turn against a law that is deeply unpopular with the population and tries to use the decision not to implement it – which I think is the right decision in these specific circumstances – as a PR joke.”

It is difficult to say how the UK will differ from the EU in concrete terms, because the real effects of the EU Copyright Directive are in the air. “Once this law has been implemented in national law, it will be interesting to see how much these things actually change,” said Kristofer Erickson, associate professor of media and communications at the University of Leeds. “The UK remains with the rest of the herd in terms of regulation, rather than adopting a directive that is fairly radical and very different from what the rest of the world has.”

