The UK EG group is considering an offer for Caltex that could potentially trigger a takeover war

Loading...

EG Group, one of the world’s largest independent gas station and convenience store chains, is considering an offer for Caltex Australia to begin a takeover battle with Alimentation Couche-Tard from Canada.

UK EG Group is working with a financial adviser to make an offer for Caltex that has a market value of $ 8.6 billion ($ 5.9 billion). No final decisions have been made, and there is no certainty that the closely merged EG group will make a concrete offer, the respondents said, demanding not to be identified as private.

The acquisition of Caltex would create a network of approximately 2,000 locations across Australia. Caltex last month rejected Couche-Tard’s recent $ 8.6 billion offer as too low, saying it undervalued the Sydney-based company.

Caltex last month rejected Couche-Tard’s recent $ 8.6 billion offer as too low. Credit: Peter Braig

The Canadian convenience store giant, which owns the Circle K chain, had already increased the offer from its original proposal from $ 32 to $ 34.50 in cash per share. Still, Caltex left the door open to a deal, saying that Couche-Tard would have access to non-public information to improve its offering.