The UAW makes a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by the employee

DETROIT – On Monday, United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg made a statement in response to a union employee complaint.

Read the full explanation here:

“The UAW is currently reviewing a lawsuit filed by a UAW employee regarding fees paid to Local X. While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Local X is defined below.

The vast majority of International Union employees are members of a local UAW union. However, Article 12, Section 13 of the UAW Constitution provides that the association may hire non-members with special expertise such as accountants, actuaries and lawyers. Although this type of staff is often not eligible for membership, the Union believes it is important that, like other members of the international staff, they do their fair share of the cost of the UAW’s work. Local X is the management mechanism through which these contributions are made. They are paid into the Union’s general funds together with the usual contributions.

The plaintiff’s legal claims regarding Local X are unfounded. ‘

